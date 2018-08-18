Former Liverpool Defender Reveals Mohamed Salah & Alisson Helped Convinced Him to Leave Anfield

Ragnar Klavan has lifted the lid on the role both Mohamed Salah and Alisson played in helping him decide to switch Liverpool for Serie A outfit Cagliari.

Klavan, 32, joined the Italian side in a £2m deal earlier this week to bring his two-year association with Liverpool to an end after finding himself on the periphery of Jurgen Klopp's plans at Anfield.

Nigel Roddis/GettyImages

The centre back made 53 appearances for the Reds and while offering a solid option at the back, the prospect of being fourth choice ensured he went in search of regular playing time as his career moves closer to its end.

The Estonian was approached by a multitude of clubs throughout the summer but revealed discussions with Salah and Alisson - who have both played in Italy - swung his decision in Cagliari's favour.

"I had offers from several teams, including in other countries, but Cagliari really wanted me,” Klavan told Sky Sport Italia, via the Metro.

Devastating news, Klavan could be leaving Liverpool. I’m sick and tired of our best players leaving every transfer window. One step forward, two steps back. — - (@AnfieldRd96) August 13, 2018

"Darijo Srna advised me to come here, as I talked to him via Dejan Lovren. Other Liverpool teammates like Alisson, Salah and Lucas Leiva all spoke highly of Serie A.

"I’m certain we’ll do great things here and I am really fired up. The city is wonderful and so are the fans, I can’t wait to get started," he added.

Klavan became only the fifth permanent departure for Liverpool this summer following in the footsteps of Jon Flanagan, Emre Can, Jordan Williams and Danny Ward.

The defenders exit left a number of Liverpool fans feeling a twinge of sadness as many reflected on his match winning goal against Burnley, while others were left frustrated amidst injuries to other key defenders in Joel Matip and Dejan Lovren.





Liverpool will head to Crystal Palace on Monday in a bid to continue their winning ways in the league following their opening day victory over West Ham.