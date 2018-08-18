Former Tottenham Favourite Insists Key Player Will Join Manchester United This Winter

Toby Alderweireld is set to join Manchester United in January if he is not lured away by a European club before the end of the continental transfer window, according to ex-Tottenham Hotspur player Jermaine Jenas.
The 29-year-old was subject to a number of bids from the Red Devils over the summer, although the north west giants were eventually unwilling to meet Spurs' reported £75m price tag - with the player becoming available for a third of that this winter.
Why haven’t Manchester United signed Alex Sandro?— Liam Canning (@LiamPaulCanning) August 8, 2018
Why haven’t Manchester United signed Toby Alderweireld?
However, following the conclusion of the shorter English window, interest in the Belgium international from European sides has become apparent, with Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich all said to be monitoring the centre back.
However, former Tottenham midfielder Jenas believes should Alderweireld - who featured from the start during his current side's victory over Fulham on Saturday - remain at the north Londoners at the end of the month, he will be a Manchester United player for the second half of the season.
Mauricio Pochettino can’t ever be called a liar, he’s stuck by his word that ‘all players start from zero’ with the returns of Alderweireld and Rose in today’s squad.— Ricky Sacks 🎙 (@RickSpur) August 18, 2018
Also says a lot about the man himself there’s a willingness to forgive for the benefit of the team.#THFC #COYS
“Spurs 100 per cent still need Toby. Davinson Sanchez is a good player but he’s not the finished article and he’s not better than Toby,” he told Express Sport.
“Toby and Jan [Vertonghen] together is quite possibly the best or the second-best centre-half pairing in the world.
“People probably argue Raphael Varane and Sergio Ramos [at Real Madrid], who run them close.
#bbcfootball Alderweireld, Sanchez, Vertonghen - surely by far the best back three in the league. Why buy when you have that?!— barnesyhk (@BarnesyHK) August 18, 2018
“Why you wouldn’t want that, I don’t know. I think his age and the fact that he’s started to pick up a few injuries doesn’t help Toby.
“From United’s point of view they were saying ‘why should we pay £60million when we can get him for £25million in January?’.
First game, first win! 👏🏼 Let’s go & win the title in our new stadium! 💪🏼 #COYS #THFC pic.twitter.com/6pimdCZbeZ— Alderweireld Toby (@AlderweireldTob) August 11, 2018
“I’m almost certain if he’s not gone by the end of this window already, then he’ll go to United [in January].”