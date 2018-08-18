John Hartson Believes Arsenal Could Regret Losing 'Exceptional' Midfielder This Summer

Former Arsenal striker John Hartson has claimed that the Gunners may have made a mistake by letting go of midfielder Jack Wilshere earlier this summer.

The decision was made not to extend Wilshere's contract after he had spent his entire career with the Gunners, making his debut when he was just 16 years old. However, regular injuries had somewhat hampered his development and, despite a decent 2017/18 season, new manager Unai Emery decided that it was best for Wilshere to move on.

The 26-year-old joined West Ham on a free and Hartson believes that he will fit right in at the London Stadium this season.

“I thought Jack had as good of a season he’s had in a long time last year, he proved his fitness, I know he didn’t go to the World Cup but I think he’ll be a good signing for West Ham. He’s a good age, he seems to have got over his injury problems,” Hartson told the Daily Express.

“His weight of pass is incredible, that’s underrated. He can ghost past people and play the perfect pass.

“His appreciation of players around him is exceptional, he isn’t appreciated enough in my opinion. I know has hasn’t played a lot of football but last season he proved he could do it."

Hartson went onto the discuss what effect Wilshere's departure might have on Arsenal's upcoming season as they look to compete in and amongst the top end of the Premier League.

“Was it a mistake to let him go? Emery doesn’t seem to think so. But to let him go on a free, that may be Arsenal’s problem to let his contract run down.

“We’ll know this season if he starts tearing it up for West Ham, then Arsenal will be thinking it’s a mistake.”