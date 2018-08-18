Jose Mourinho Expects Matteo Darmian to Remain at Man Utd Despite Push for Serie A Switch

By 90Min
August 18, 2018

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has revealed that Matteo Darmian will not see his wish to leave Old Trafford this summer granted despite angling for a move since the transfer window opened. 

The Italy international has long been on the fringes of Mourinho's first team and he appeared to be pushing for a return to Serie A - two years since leaving Torino for the Red Devils - following interest from the likes of Juventus, Napoli and Inter.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

Darmian, 28, featured just 17 times for Manchester United last season and started in the club's league opener against Leicester last week, but his stay in the side is unlikely to last long once Mourinho's preferred full back options in Antonio Valencia and Diogo Dalot return to full fitness. 

Furthermore, his hopes of returning to Italy are on a tight deadline as the Serie A transfer window closes on Saturday evening, and with La Liga the only other potential destination, Mourinho is anticipating Darmian will still be a United player come September. 

“I don't think he will go. He cannot have any bad feeling towards us because we opened the door for him in case his desire was to go," Mourinho said during his pre match press conference ahead of the clash against Brighton on Sunday, via the Mirror

“But it looks like it's not going to end in a transfer and for me it is good news that Matteo is staying.

"He's always an option for us, a reliable player, we know he always does a job for the team, at right back or left back, as a starting player or on the bench. He's loved in the group for his human nature, too.”

Moreover, United will remain without Valencia and Nemanja Matic on Sunday but Jesse Lingard is expected to return in what Mourinho expects to be a difficult game.

Matthew Ashton - AMA/GettyImages

“Looking at it, three months ago we lost there, we lost 1-0. They have a great coach in Chris Hughton, good players, good team, a beautiful stadium but are difficult to play against.

“They know how to play, they kept the same team, bought a few new players, the style is the same and the fact they lost the first match means they are working for a reaction, to improve their game."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)