Jose Mourinho Expects Matteo Darmian to Remain at Man Utd Despite Push for Serie A Switch

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has revealed that Matteo Darmian will not see his wish to leave Old Trafford this summer granted despite angling for a move since the transfer window opened.

The Italy international has long been on the fringes of Mourinho's first team and he appeared to be pushing for a return to Serie A - two years since leaving Torino for the Red Devils - following interest from the likes of Juventus, Napoli and Inter.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

Darmian, 28, featured just 17 times for Manchester United last season and started in the club's league opener against Leicester last week, but his stay in the side is unlikely to last long once Mourinho's preferred full back options in Antonio Valencia and Diogo Dalot return to full fitness.

Furthermore, his hopes of returning to Italy are on a tight deadline as the Serie A transfer window closes on Saturday evening, and with La Liga the only other potential destination, Mourinho is anticipating Darmian will still be a United player come September.

“I don't think he will go. He cannot have any bad feeling towards us because we opened the door for him in case his desire was to go," Mourinho said during his pre match press conference ahead of the clash against Brighton on Sunday, via the Mirror.

Darmian is not an accident waiting to happen.



Darmian is an accident. — Ovie (@OvieO) August 10, 2018

“But it looks like it's not going to end in a transfer and for me it is good news that Matteo is staying.

"He's always an option for us, a reliable player, we know he always does a job for the team, at right back or left back, as a starting player or on the bench. He's loved in the group for his human nature, too.”

Moreover, United will remain without Valencia and Nemanja Matic on Sunday but Jesse Lingard is expected to return in what Mourinho expects to be a difficult game.

Matthew Ashton - AMA/GettyImages

“Looking at it, three months ago we lost there, we lost 1-0. They have a great coach in Chris Hughton, good players, good team, a beautiful stadium but are difficult to play against.

“They know how to play, they kept the same team, bought a few new players, the style is the same and the fact they lost the first match means they are working for a reaction, to improve their game."