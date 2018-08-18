Jurgen Klopp Given Green Light to Offload Out of Favour Liverpool Star This Month

By 90Min
August 18, 2018

Jurgen Klopp has been given the green light to offload Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius on loan before the end of the month, according to reports. 

The 25-year-old endured a painful end to the last campaign following his duo of mistakes costing the Reds the Champions League trophy as Real Madrid claimed their third straight title in Kiev. 

Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

A mid-game concussion was given as the reasoning behind the German's costly performance; however, the Anfield faithful have found it hard to forgive the stopper - and following the signing of Brazil international Alisson Becker - the custodian is seemingly now surplus to requirements. 


According to Turkish newspaper AMK Spor, Super Lig giants Besiktas have been identified as the most likely destination for Karius, with the report claiming boss Senol Gunes is keen to get the loan deal over the line before the end of the continental transfer window. 

It was an unfortunate ending to a campaign in which the 25-year-old Anfield stopper had grown significantly. 


However, it now seems - as was predicted at the time - that famous night in Ukraine may well be the German's last competitive showing for Liverpool, or at least for the next 12 months. 

