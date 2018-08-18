Jurgen Klopp Sends Firm Warning to Liverpool Squad as Competition for Places Heats Up at Anfield

August 18, 2018

Jurgen Klopp has insisted that he does not have time to stroke egos at Liverpool as he encouraged his entire playing squad to prove their worth on the training ground as increased squad depth has ensured many will be left to watch from the sidelines this season. 

For the first time in many years the Reds have started the new campaign with a fierce level of competition following impressive work in the transfer window and the emergence of a plethora of young talent.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

The dilemma for Klopp has ensured the likes of Alberto Moreno, Divock Origi and Dominic Solanke failed to make the matchday squad for their league opener against West Ham, with space in the side only to become prime real estate when regular starters Dejan Lovren, Joel Matip and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain return from injury throughout the season. 

While Liverpool are expecting trim their squad before the close of other European transfer windows at the end of the month, Klopp has encouraged his team to be patient and for those on the fringes to force his hand during training. 

“I cannot make people happy, I never could. Whatever happens on August 31, it is clear that is the squad for the next four months until January...but I cannot make people happy," Klopp said, via the Liverpool Echo

“Who cannot be happy being part of the squad at Liverpool, I cannot help. What I can say is everyone who trains on his highest level has a big chance to be an important part of the team, to stay in the team and all these things. That makes us happy."

The next selection headache arrives ahead of Liverpool's trip to Crystal Palace on Monday as Klopp must decide if he will inject fresh legs in the form of skipper Jordan Henderson and summer arrival Fabinho into the midfield.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

But for those who are not involved, Klopp had a clear message, saying: "There are more difficult things in life than not being in a match squad for a day, there are much more difficult problems in the world.

“I see it like that and you always have a chance to change the situation when you are part of the squad. It is not about my decision. I make the last decision - yes or no. But before that there are plenty of things that the players are responsible for. That is not a problem.

"The ideal size of the squad is 11 and nobody is injured. Then they are all happy - a little bit exhausted but all happy!

"If you have 12 then you already have one who thinks ‘why am I out?’ That is exactly the same problem. Everything will be fine, but if someone has a problem with it he will have a problem with me because he does not respect the situation we're in."

