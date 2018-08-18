Juventus Manager Issues Warning to Old Lady Squad Ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo's Serie A Debut

By 90Min
August 18, 2018

Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri has warned his players that they can't rely on Cristiano Ronaldo this season if they want to lift an eighth straight Serie A title.

The 51-year-old has conceded that the Bianconeri's hunt for another Scudetto has been boosted after 'the best player in the world' joined their ranks following a nine-year spell at Real Madrid.

ISABELLA BONOTTO/GettyImages

However, Allegri is desperate for his players not to think that winning the league is already a foregone conclusion, adding that Juventus can't afford to 'rest on our laurels' ahead of the long Serie A campaign.

"[On Saturday], a new challenge starts for us," Allegri said ahead of their league opener against Chievo, quoted by the Daily Star. "This summer, we bought Ronaldo - the best player in the world.

"Ronaldo will make his debut...I have some ideas on how we'll play but I need to see a couple more games and training sessions to figure it all out.

"The season is long, we have players with different characteristics and we'll have the opportunity to play with different systems depending on the attributes of the players.

"Cristiano is no ordinary footballer. His career statistics are testament to that. He brings added value to our team, but we must not rest on our laurels and believe that we'll win games just because we have him on our side."

Although Juventus start the new season with what many believe will be a routine win on the road to Chievo, the reigning Serie A champions will be thrown straight into the deep end when they welcome SS Lazio to Turin next week.

The Old Lady then face tough home tests against Sassuolo and Napoli before the start of October, while their biggest challenges away from home will come in the form of trips to Milan and Fiorentina.

