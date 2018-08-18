Man Utd Boss Jose Mourinho Has His Say on Liverpool's Summer Transfer Window Spending

By 90Min
August 18, 2018

Manchester United manager Jose Mourniho has had his say on Liverpool's extensive spending during the summer transfer window.

Liverpool spent £177m on four new arrivals this summer, which is the most in the club's history. The Reds brought in Alisson, Naby Keita, Fabinho and Xherdan Shaqiri in an attempt to close the gap to Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table. 

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

This summer's transfer activity comes as a stark contrast to Jurgen Klopp's previous comments concerning Manchester United's signing of Paul Pogba in 2016.

"Other clubs can go out and spend more money and collect top players. I want to do it differently. I would even do it differently if I could spend that money." Klopp claimed (via the Manchester Evening News).

Now, Liverpool are instead the team forking out huge sums to attract new players and that hasn't gone unnoticed by Mourinho. 

Speaking to Sky Sports, Mourinho stated "I think Liverpool are trying to buy the title, but when I say buying I mean 'buying' with amazing investment,"

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

The Portuguese manager also discussed the Red Devils' other top six Premier League rivals and believes that they will all be tough to compete with this season - including Tottenham, despite the fact they failed to make a single signing this summer.


"Chelsea has a fantastic squad, City have a fantastic squad too.

AFP Contributor/GettyImages

"And Tottenham made an incredible investment too by keeping their players,

"That's the best investment they could make because they could be having to spend £200m if they lose Harry Kane and Eriksen. The biggest investment was keeping their players. Arsenal will be better too, despite losing their first match. I think it's going to be a very hard season."

