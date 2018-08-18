Marseille Eyeing Move for Out of Favour Leicester City Star to Replace Andre Zambo Anguissa

Marseille could turn their attention to Leicester’s forgotten star Nampalys Mendy to replace the recently departed André Franck Zambo Anguissa.

Gualter Fatia/GettyImages

Anguissa was a mainstay over the last two seasons for Marseille as they finished fifth and fourth in consecutive seasons. The holding midfielder was vital to the club’s success in those campaigns attracting interest from Premier League sides.

Big spending Premier League newcomers Fulham were the team that eventually lured the 22-year-old away, with a €30m offer proving too good for the French side to turn down.

The deadline day departure has left Marseille in need of a replacement for the upcoming campaign. The club have reportedly discussed several options and Foot Marseille are claiming the one name that keeps coming up in Leicester’s Mendy.

David Rogers/GettyImages

The 26-year-old was a £14m arrival for the Foxes in 2016 but failed to make an impact on the first team. He was loaned back to his former club Nice just one year later making 19 appearances for the Ligue 1 club last season.

Marseille have until August 31st before their transfer window closes and could attempt to hash out a deal before then. The Frenchman has made just seven appearances for Leicester since his arrival, so could well be available for transfer.