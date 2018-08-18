Newcastle United Striker Desperate to Turn Loan Deal Into Permanent Transfer

Newcastle striker Salomon Rondon has confirmed he hopes to turn his loan deal with the club into a permanent transfer, having joined for the season from relegated West Bromwich Albion.

Speaking to the Shields Gazette, Rondon spoke of his admiration for some of the previous South Americans to wear the famous black and white stripes of Newcastle and said he wished to follow in their footsteps.

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

“Yes, that’s my personal target [to stay permanently].

“And the only way to do that, of course, is to score goals and train really, really hard to hold on to my place. I will try my best. I have just come here to do my best for the team, to score goals and stay here permanently.

“I know all about the amazing South American players who have been here – (Nolberto) Solano, Jonas Gutierrez – and how really well they did here. In my career, I have played in different leagues with different players, and I know this is the biggest move of my career.

“That’s why I want to stay here permanently.”

Rondon came to the Premier League in 2015 when he signed for West Brom, scoring 28 goals in his three years with the Baggies and earning praise for his hard work and energetic style of play.

With West Brom now relegated from the top flight, Rondon jumped at the chance to stay in the Premier League with Newcastle, who have struggled to find a consistent source of goals since returning to the top flight last year.

The Magpies allowed striker Dwight Gayle to join West Brom on loan as part of the deal to secure Rondon's services, the English striker having failed to continue his impressive Championship form in the top flight.