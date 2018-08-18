Newcastle United Striker Desperate to Turn Loan Deal Into Permanent Transfer

By 90Min
August 18, 2018

Newcastle striker Salomon Rondon has confirmed he hopes to turn his loan deal with the club into a permanent transfer, having joined for the season from relegated West Bromwich Albion.

Speaking to the Shields Gazette, Rondon spoke of his admiration for some of the previous South Americans to wear the famous black and white stripes of Newcastle and said he wished to follow in their footsteps.

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

“Yes, that’s my personal target [to stay permanently].

“And the only way to do that, of course, is to score goals and train really, really hard to hold on to my place. I will try my best. I have just come here to do my best for the team, to score goals and stay here permanently.

“I know all about the amazing South American players who have been here – (Nolberto) Solano, Jonas Gutierrez – and how really well they did here. In my career, I have played in different leagues with different players, and I know this is the biggest move of my career.

“That’s why I want to stay here permanently.”

Rondon came to the Premier League in 2015 when he signed for West Brom, scoring 28 goals in his three years with the Baggies and earning praise for his hard work and energetic style of play.

FBL-ENG-FACUP-WEST BROM-SOUTHAMPTON

With West Brom now relegated from the top flight, Rondon jumped at the chance to stay in the Premier League with Newcastle, who have struggled to find a consistent source of goals since returning to the top flight last year.

The Magpies allowed striker Dwight Gayle to join West Brom on loan as part of the deal to secure Rondon's services, the English striker having failed to continue his impressive Championship form in the top flight.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)