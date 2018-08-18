Several Premier League Clubs Chasing 17-Year-Old After He Impresses for Cardiff in Pre-Season

Arsenal, Tottenham and West Ham are amongst the clubs chasing wonderkid Elvis Azah who is currently on trial at Cardiff. The 17-year-old winger shot to prominence with a brace in a pre-season win over West Ham Under-18’s.

The Hammers talent scouts were highly impressed with the player's showing at that game and hope to move quickly to secure his signature. North London rivals Arsenal and Tottenham also had representatives in attendance who were reportedly equally impressed with Azah.

Cardiff may be hoping to sign the player themselves but the interest from Premier League rivals could prove problematic. Azah has had trials at top-flight British clubs in the past having previously played for Manchester United, Everton and Celtic.

Celtic came the closest to an agreement with the player but in the end, opted not to pursue a deal further leading to him joining Cardiff on a temporary basis this summer.

Azah was born in Ghana but also has Irish citizenship after moving to Ireland at the age of 11. He has also represented Ireland at Under-15 and Under-16 level, so any move would not be subject to the approval of a work permit.

According to the Daily Mail, Cardiff face serious competition from the Premier League trio who are all prepared to compete for the players signature.

New Arsenal boss Unai Emery recently moved Reiss Nelson and Eddie Nketiah up to the first team and allowed Stephy Mavididi to join Juventus. That could provide space for a new forward like Azah to slot straight into the Arsenal youth setup.

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino can also offer Champions League football though and has a great record of bringing youth talent through in his time at Spurs.

If Azaz can continue to impress with his pace and agility the decision could rest with him, he certainly seems to be a name to watch for future.