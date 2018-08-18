Unsettled Tottenham Striker Ruled Out Until Christmas After Picking Up Injury in Training

Tottenham outcast Vincent Janssen has suffered yet another major setback after being ruled out until Christmas with an injury.

According to the Sun, Spurs' plans to offload the 24-year-old striker before the European transfer deadline have been dashed after the striker suffered an aggravation of a previous injury in training, ruling him out for half of the season.

With Janssen unlikely to be registered in Spurs' squad for the season and the striker not being given a squad number for the campaign, it seems almost certain that the Dutchman's time in north London is approaching its end.

However, this injury setback is likely to prevent Spurs from selling the player they spent £18m on two years ago, meaning Janssen will spend the next few months completing his rehabilitation with the club before hopefully finding a new team in January.

Janssen attracted the attention of a number of top European clubs following an impressive 2015/16 season with former club AZ Alkmaar, scoring 27 goals to top the Eredivisie scoring charts.

However, the striker endured a miserable season at White Hart Lane the following year, scoring just six goals in 35 appearances and taking more than half the season to score a goal from open play.

Janssen was subsequently shipped out on loan to Turkish side Fenerbahce last season, with Spurs bringing in experienced Spanish striker Fernando Llorente to fill the role of Harry Kane's backup in the squad.

Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino recently confirmed that certain players could leave the club before the end of August, saying as quoted by Sky Sports: "Maybe they are going to move. Different individual things can happen in the next few weeks.

"If some player is not happy because he needs to play or believes he can play more at another team, or needs to change the environment, or needs a new challenge or motivation, I told them that I am open to find the solution."

Spurs take on Fulham in their next Premier League outing, having beaten Newcastle 2-1 in their opening game of the season.