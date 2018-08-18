West Ham 1-2 Bournemouth: Report, Ratings & Reaction as Cherries Pounce on Poor Hammers Defending

Bournemouth secured their second win in as many games with an impressive 2-1 victory over West Ham at London Stadium on Saturday.

Chances were few and far between throughout the opening exchanges before Bournemouth striker Callum Wilson wasted a golden opportunity to break the deadlock. The travelling Cherries were then made to pay when Nathan Ake conceded a stonewall penalty.

Marko Arnautović seized the opportunity to take the spot kick and made no mistake from 12 yards, firing the ball into the bottom corner of the goal.

Bournemouth continued to offer some threat in the final third during the second half and their pressure finally paid off when Wilson scored an unbelievable solo goal just 15 minutes after the restart.

Steve Cook then completed the turnaround with an unstoppable downward header from a set piece on the edge of the penalty area, with West Ham left to suffer another defeat after being unable to create any golden opportunities before the final whistle.

West Ham





Key Talking Point





Few things get fans excited like a two-striker formation when both frontmen are on the same wavelength. Although that can't always be said of the partnership between Marko Arnautović and Javier Hernández, the two players were on fire during the first half on Saturday.

Not only during the penalty which incident which was won by Hernández and then converted by Arnautović, but both players knew where each other were at all times throughout the match - showing impressive linkup play that isn't always associated with the two as individuals.





Both Arnautović and Hernández also took turns in supporting wide players Felipe Anderson and Robert Snodgrass, offering the Irons a completely different dimension in attack. Unfortuanlty their impressive start to the game disappeared after half time.

Player Ratings





Starting XI: Fabianski (7), Zabaleta (7), Ogbonna (5), Balbuena (5), Masuaku (6), Noble (6), Wilshere (6), Snodgrass (6), Anderson (5), Arnautovic (7), Chicharito (7).

Substitutes: Yarmolenko (6), Perez (6), Sanchez (6).

Star Man





Either of West Ham's two strikers could easily be in contention for the Man of the Match award, but with all the attention surrounding Arnautović and Hernández, it is actually goalkeeper Łukasz Fabiański who is getting the recognition he deserves.

Impressed by Fabianski, solid goalkeeping. — FuerteDave (@fuertedave) August 18, 2018





To all those saying why buy Fabianski, he’s no improvement etc etc, todays performance so far is exactly why! Kept us in the lead with 2 fantastic saves! — ⚒Sam the Hammer⚒ (@samcwhufc) August 18, 2018

People actually think Adrian > Fabianski HAHAHAHAHAHAHA — Miles (@Miles_WHUFC) August 18, 2018

The Poland international made two crucial saves to deny Callum Wilson and David Brooks either side of half time, making up for the Irons' weak defensive organisation, although little could be done to stop either of Bournemouth's goals.

Perhaps what was most impressive was how Fabiański commanded his penalty area from set pieces.

Seemingly every time a ball was crossed into the penalty area the 33-year-old was there to clear the danger, giving West Ham some much-needed breathing space just as pressure started to build up.

Worst Player





This one's decided by the toss of a coin; heads will be Angelo Ogbonna, while tails goes to Fabián Balbuena...

The one pence piece has spoken, so let's take a closer look and the performance of former Juventus defender Ogbonna. The 30-year-old was weak going into challenges, timed his tackles poorly and when marking from set pieces, the centre back couldn't stick with his man.

Manuel Pellegrini will have the mother of all headaches when trying to find a stable defensive partnership next week, because if there's one lesson to be learned from West Ham's performance on Saturday, the partnership on Ogbonna and Balbuena is too unreliable.

Bournemouth





Key Talking Point





Cherries' manager Eddie Howe has instilled an expansive style of play into his squad which has captivated the Premier League in recent years.

That was once again on display in east London with a flurry of chances being created when the momentum was on their side.

Even after missing a number of golden opportunities, Bournemouth kept going to chisel out chance after chance - eventually reaping the rewards with two well-worked goals.

Player Ratings





Starting XI: Begovic (6), Smith (6), Cook (7), Ake (6), Daniels (7), Brooks (8), Gosling (6), Surman (7), Fraser (6), King (6), Wilson (8).

Substitutes: Francis (6) Cook (N/A).

Star Man





One of Bournemouth's most wasteful players in Saturday's win at West Ham was undoubtedly summer signing David Brooks.

However, the 21-year-old was the catalyst for the majority of attacks that the Cherries were able to muster, most notably playing a Cesc Fàbregas-esque reverse pass to set up Callum Wilson with a clear-cut goalscoring chance in the first half.

David Brooks playing better than Felipe Anderson ffs — kalle🇫🇮 (@Arnaxtovic) August 18, 2018

David Brooks very good against West Ham. If he's fit, he should be starting in the Nations League. — Geraint Williams (@gwnner) August 18, 2018





David Brooks from Bournemouth is a big time baller! — charlie (@CharlieSeabrook) August 18, 2018

Originally signed as one for the future, Brooks' performance in east London will give fans on the south coast a huge boost of confidence heading into the new season.

Worst Player





None of Bournemouth's squad can be criticised for their work ethic, but key danger man Josh King was a passenger for most of the match, all-too-often being overshadowed by his partner Wilson.

The Norway international did put himself about but there was very little - if any - end product, almost acting as an obstacle that the Cherries has to play around at London Stadium.

Looking Ahead





After suffering two defeats on the bounce, West Ham won't be holding much hope of claiming a result against Arsenal next week, although the Gunners could also be joint bottom of the Premier League table depending on their result against Chelsea.

Bournemouth, meanwhile, can make it three wins from three when they welcome Everton to Dean Court next week, although Marco Silva's side have been free-scoring so far this season.