Burnley 1-3 Watford: Report, Ratings & Reaction as Hornets Blow Clarets Away in Impressive Win

By 90Min
August 19, 2018
Watford secured their first Premier League away win since November 2017 as they put three past Burnley at Turf Moor on Sunday.

The visitors came out of the gates quickly with a goal from Andre Gray after just three minutes, before James Tarkowski equalised before the game had even managed to reach the seventh minute.
Burnley FC v Watford FC - Premier League

Burnley had the better of the rest of the first half, but Watford came out racing in the second half too, with stunning goals from Troy Deeney and Will Hughes inside the first four minutes to give the Hornets a comfortable lead.

Check out our breakdown of the game below.

BURNLEY


Key Talking Point


It is so uncharacteristic of Burnley to see defensive mistakes and sloppy possession, yet that was exactly what those inside Turf Moor witnessed at times during this match. Especially just after the half-time interval.

Burnley seemed to continually give the ball away to Watford, causing many of their own problems and letting a clinical Javi Gracia side punish them on the break. Those in claret and blue just couldn't cope with Watford's intensity.

Burnley FC v Watford FC - Premier League

Sean Dyche will no doubt have been left enraged by the performance, especially after having done so well to come back from behind and reassert control in the first half.

Player Ratings


Starting XI: Hart (5), Lowton (4), Tarkowski (7), Mee (6), Ward (5), Lennon (6), Cork (5), Westwood (5), Berg Gudmundsson (5), Hendrick (6), Wood (5).

Substitutes: Barnes (6), Vokes (7), Taylor (6).

STAR MAN - James Tarkowski planted Burnley firmly back into the match after just six minutes when he rose unchallenged from a corner to net an equalising goal - his first ever Clarets strike - and didn't do much wrong from then on out.

Unfortunately for Tarkowski, his defensive teammates around him, particularly in the wide areas, did and Watford's significant counterattacking forces simply overran him.

WORST PLAYER - Matt Lowton likely wins the award for the worst performer for Burnley, not just because of the shocking pass that gifted Will Hughes his goal, but also for the sheer change in performance from first to second half - where he went from firing in dangerous crosses from deep to gifting the ball away on multiple occasions.

He also may face retrospective action for a foolish incident with Isaac Success late in the match, when he appeared to intentionally step on the Watford forward's fingers.

WATFORD


Key Talking Point


What a start Watford have had to their Premier League campaign in the opening two games, and based on their performance against Burnley it's not hard to see why.

Gracia's men were quick and intense right from the first whistle, taking their chances and hitting Burnley with goals early in both halves before soaking up pressure as their opponents were forced to chase the game.

Burnley FC v Watford FC - Premier League

It was a confident performance, especially in the second half, and whatever team talk Gracia had at half time certainly inspired a reaction.

Player Ratings


Starting XI: Foster (8), Janmaat (6), Kabasele (6), Cathcart (6), Holebas (7), Doucoure (7), Capoue (6), Hughes (8), Pereyra (7), Deeney (8), Gray (8)

Substitutes: Sema (7), Femenia (n/a), Success (n/a)

STAR MAN - Troy Deeney was a key figure for Watford once again in the match, as he drove his teammates forward and lead by example.

The Watford captain was consistent throughout the game, providing an assist for Gray's early goal against his former club, before netting his own goal early in the second half. He almost added a second late on after Joe Hart fumbled, just prior to being substituted.

WORST PLAYER - There were no bad performers in the second half for Watford, so as bizarre as it might sound, Will Hughes is arguably their worst - and equally one of their best - performers for this match.

He might have scored a thunderbolt in the second half and performed very well, but throughout the first half he was poor. He did little beyond kicking and fouling the Burnley players.

Looking Ahead


Watford face a home clash against Crystal Palace in their next match, as they look to continue their impressive start to the season that has seen maximum points picked up - with five goals scored and only one conceded.

Burnley, meanwhile, face another midweek European exploit against Olympiacos of Greece, before returning to England to face newly promoted Fulham at Craven Cottage.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)