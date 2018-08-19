Jose Mourinho Hits Out at 'Classless' Man City Over New Amazon Documentary Series

By 90Min
August 19, 2018

Manchester United manger José Mourinho has hit out at Manchester City over the new documentary charting their 2017/18 Premier League title winning season, claiming that his rivals 'can't buy class'.

Discussing the mini-series, via the Mirror, the Portuguese man o' war launched a stinging attacking on the Citizens, given the less than complimentary tone the documentary takes to both him and his side. Mourinho said: "You know, a movie without me doesn’t sell much. I needed to be in there.

CHRISTOF STACHE/GettyImages

“I haven’t seen it, but I know a few things about the movie. My reaction is if you are a rich club you can buy top players, but you cannot buy class. That is my first reaction. The second reaction is that, because I am in the movie, I could ask for some royalties.


"But if they send me one of the shirts they had in the tunnel when we played there, the shirts that were saying ‘We did it on Derby Day’. If they send me one of these shirts, I will give up about the royalties."


The Amazon series features behind-the-scenes footage of the Citizens during their title winning campaign, offering a fly-on-the-wall look at the internal ongoings at the Etihad Stadium.

In other news, United are rumoured to have joined the likes of City, Chelsea, and Barcelona in the race to sign Benfica wonderkid Ronaldo Camara. The 15-year-old has been impressing for the Portuguese under-17 international side, and is likely to be snapped up by a top European side in the near future.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)