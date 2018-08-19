Jose Mourinho Hits Out at 'Classless' Man City Over New Amazon Documentary Series

Manchester United manger José Mourinho has hit out at Manchester City over the new documentary charting their 2017/18 Premier League title winning season, claiming that his rivals 'can't buy class'.

Discussing the mini-series, via the Mirror, the Portuguese man o' war launched a stinging attacking on the Citizens, given the less than complimentary tone the documentary takes to both him and his side. Mourinho said: "You know, a movie without me doesn’t sell much. I needed to be in there.

CHRISTOF STACHE/GettyImages

“I haven’t seen it, but I know a few things about the movie. My reaction is if you are a rich club you can buy top players, but you cannot buy class. That is my first reaction. The second reaction is that, because I am in the movie, I could ask for some royalties.





"But if they send me one of the shirts they had in the tunnel when we played there, the shirts that were saying ‘We did it on Derby Day’. If they send me one of these shirts, I will give up about the royalties."





The Amazon series features behind-the-scenes footage of the Citizens during their title winning campaign, offering a fly-on-the-wall look at the internal ongoings at the Etihad Stadium.

In other news, United are rumoured to have joined the likes of City, Chelsea, and Barcelona in the race to sign Benfica wonderkid Ronaldo Camara. The 15-year-old has been impressing for the Portuguese under-17 international side, and is likely to be snapped up by a top European side in the near future.