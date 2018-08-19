Jurgen Klopp Insists Kevin De Bruyne Injury Won't Slow Man City Down & Wishes Belgian 'All the Best'

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has stated Manchester City will be able to cope without star midfielder Kevin De Bruyne, claiming the Premier League champions have enough quality to make up for the Belgian's absence.

De Bruyne will miss around three months after suffering a nasty knee injury during a training session, but Manchester City will be hoping for a quick recovery as the injury will not require any surgery.

Speaking with Sky Sports, Klopp was asked whether the injury to De Bruyne evens the playing field in the Premier League. The German was quick to reject the thought, responding: "I think somebody who thinks like that, about a situation like that, is an a**hole, to be honest.





"I am not like that. First of all, I wish him the absolute very best."





Klopp went on to admit that he had tried to sign De Bruyne during his time at Borussia Dortmund, stating: "I love this player, I wanted him desperately when I was at Dortmund and he was at Chelsea, but Jose didn't give him to me!"

We can confirm @DeBruyneKev has suffered a lateral collateral ligament (LCL) lesion in his right knee.



No surgery is required, and the midfielder is expected to be out for around three months.



Get well soon, KDB! #mancity pic.twitter.com/hozcvnF8BX — Manchester City (@ManCity) August 17, 2018

The Liverpool boss discussed a number of potential ways in which Manchester City could replace the Belgian, adding: "What a season he had, what a World Cup he played. I really feel for him. They have options of course, like they always have options, they brought in Riyad Mahrez, but they can all play in different positions.





"Bernardo Silva can play a bit deeper, Foden can play in positions, Gundogan can play in positions.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

"Nobody needs to worry about Manchester City and their quality, there is still a lot there. We don't look at the other teams, we really only try to make the best of our situation, and that will hopefully work."

De Bruyne was given an extended break following Belgium's deep run in the World Cup, so Pep Guardiola opted to use Riyad Mahrez, Bernardo Silva and Raheem Sterling as his attacking midfielders against Arsenal. However, the likes of Phil Foden may also be granted first team opportunities in the near future.