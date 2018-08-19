Jurgen Klopp Insists Kevin De Bruyne Injury Won't Slow Man City Down & Wishes Belgian 'All the Best'

By 90Min
August 19, 2018

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has stated Manchester City will be able to cope without star midfielder Kevin De Bruyne, claiming the Premier League champions have enough quality to make up for the Belgian's absence.

De Bruyne will miss around three months after suffering a nasty knee injury during a training session, but Manchester City will be hoping for a quick recovery as the injury will not require any surgery.

Crystal Palace v Manchester City - Premier League

Speaking with Sky Sports, Klopp was asked whether the injury to De Bruyne evens the playing field in the Premier League. The German was quick to reject the thought, responding: "I think somebody who thinks like that, about a situation like that, is an a**hole, to be honest. 


"I am not like that. First of all, I wish him the absolute very best."


Klopp went on to admit that he had tried to sign De Bruyne during his time at Borussia Dortmund, stating: "I love this player, I wanted him desperately when I was at Dortmund and he was at Chelsea, but Jose didn't give him to me!"

The Liverpool boss discussed a number of potential ways in which Manchester City could replace the Belgian, adding: "What a season he had, what a World Cup he played. I really feel for him. They have options of course, like they always have options, they brought in Riyad Mahrez, but they can all play in different positions.


"Bernardo Silva can play a bit deeper, Foden can play in positions, Gundogan can play in positions.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

"Nobody needs to worry about Manchester City and their quality, there is still a lot there. We don't look at the other teams, we really only try to make the best of our situation, and that will hopefully work."

De Bruyne was given an extended break following Belgium's deep run in the World Cup, so Pep Guardiola opted to use Riyad Mahrez, Bernardo Silva and Raheem Sterling as his attacking midfielders against Arsenal. However, the likes of Phil Foden may also be granted first team opportunities in the near future.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)