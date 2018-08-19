Liverpool Defender Set to Double Wages With New Long-Term Deal After Impressive Debut Season

Liverpool full-back Andy Robertson could be about to double his current salary, as Liverpool chiefs are reportedly keen to tie the former Hull City defender to the club long-term after an impressive debut season.

The Scotland left-back arrived from Hull for around £8m last summer, and after a short adjustment period, established himself as Liverpool's first choice in the position, playing a key role in their Champions League heroics, and fitting Jurgen Klopp's high octane system like a glove.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

And according to the Mirror, he has impressed higher-ups at Liverpool - so much so that they are prepared to double his salary in order to add a few years to his current deal, which itself has three years to run.

If the Mirror are to be believed, the 24 year-old currently earns around £30,000 per week, which has him near the bottom of the Liverpool first team pay scale, and doesn't come close to reflecting his first team contributions - so it comes as no surprise to hear whispers of a pay bump to around £60,000.

Andy Robertson absolutely deserves a pay-rise, and a new contract.

He epitomises everything I love about this current squad – desire; aggressive; undeniable talent, and an undeterred commitment to the overall team.



He’s almost a gladiatorial figure in my eyes. — Ben Webb (@BenWebbLFC) August 19, 2018

His performances last season transformed the perception of his £8m transfer from something of a risk on a player with a lot to prove after just one season in England, to a tremendous piece of business, and a bargain for a player who has become one of the league's best full-backs.

His stellar form has showed no signs of slowing down either, registering an assist in the 4-0 win over West Ham last week, so there would be few on Merseyside, if any, who would argue the left-back hasn't earned it.

Hell yeah!! £8M from Hull renamed as Andy 'Scottish Steel' Roberson. Deserves it https://t.co/kZIiQT2Air — Kop Central (@kop_central423) August 18, 2018

And he wouldn't be the first Red to tie his long-term future to the club in recent weeks, as Mohamed Salah and youth prospect Rhian Brewster have signed significant new deals.







Roberto Firmino did the same in April, while Sadio Mane is expected to renew his deal with the club imminently.