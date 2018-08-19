Liverpool Defender Set to Double Wages With New Long-Term Deal After Impressive Debut Season

Liverpool full-back Andy Robertson could be about to double his current salary, as Liverpool chiefs are reportedly keen to tie the former Hull City defender to the club long-term after an impressive debut season.
The Scotland left-back arrived from Hull for around £8m last summer, and after a short adjustment period, established himself as Liverpool's first choice in the position, playing a key role in their Champions League heroics, and fitting Jurgen Klopp's high octane system like a glove.
And according to the Mirror, he has impressed higher-ups at Liverpool - so much so that they are prepared to double his salary in order to add a few years to his current deal, which itself has three years to run.
If the Mirror are to be believed, the 24 year-old currently earns around £30,000 per week, which has him near the bottom of the Liverpool first team pay scale, and doesn't come close to reflecting his first team contributions - so it comes as no surprise to hear whispers of a pay bump to around £60,000.
His performances last season transformed the perception of his £8m transfer from something of a risk on a player with a lot to prove after just one season in England, to a tremendous piece of business, and a bargain for a player who has become one of the league's best full-backs.
His stellar form has showed no signs of slowing down either, registering an assist in the 4-0 win over West Ham last week, so there would be few on Merseyside, if any, who would argue the left-back hasn't earned it.
Roberto Firmino did the same in April, while Sadio Mane is expected to renew his deal with the club imminently.