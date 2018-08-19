Liverpool Defender Set to Double Wages With New Long-Term Deal After Impressive Debut Season

By 90Min
August 19, 2018

Liverpool full-back Andy Robertson could be about to double his current salary, as Liverpool chiefs are reportedly keen to tie the former Hull City defender to the club long-term after an impressive debut season. 

The Scotland left-back arrived from Hull for around £8m last summer, and after a short adjustment period, established himself as Liverpool's first choice in the position, playing a key role in their Champions League heroics, and fitting Jurgen Klopp's high octane system like a glove.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

And according to the Mirror, he has impressed higher-ups at Liverpool - so much so that they are prepared to double his salary in order to add a few years to his current deal, which itself has three years to run. 

If the Mirror are to be believed, the 24 year-old currently earns around £30,000 per week, which has him near the bottom of the Liverpool first team pay scale, and doesn't come close to reflecting his first team contributions - so it comes as no surprise to hear whispers of a pay bump to around £60,000.

His performances last season transformed the perception of his £8m transfer from something of a risk on a player with a lot to prove after just one season in England, to a tremendous piece of business, and a bargain for a player who has become one of the league's best full-backs.

His stellar form has showed no signs of slowing down either, registering an assist in the 4-0 win over West Ham last week, so there would be few on Merseyside, if any, who would argue the left-back hasn't earned it.

And he wouldn't be the first Red to tie his long-term future to the club in recent weeks, as Mohamed Salah and youth prospect Rhian Brewster have signed significant new deals.


Roberto Firmino did the same in April, while Sadio Mane is expected to renew his deal with the club imminently.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)