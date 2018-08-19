Mauricio Pochettino Open to Loaning Out Winger Despite Son Heung-min's Absence at Asian Games

The discontent of Tottenham supporters could be about to grow. After taking the unwanted title of the first team to buy zero players in a summer transfer window since its introduction in 2003, the Lilywhites may be about to make some cuts.

According to Sky Sports, Spurs have agreed to loan out Georges-Kevin N'Koudou to Bundesliga side Mainz 05. Struggling to break into his current club's starting eleven, the Frenchman spent a period of last season on loan at Burnley.

It now looks as if he is about to try his luck abroad. Pochettino was quoted by Football London commenting on N'koudou in the pre-match press conference before the fixture against Fulham, saying: "They are all part of the squad and the club, like I explained last week, every player has different goals, targets, motivation and reality.

"GK is part of the group, but like last season, he was on loan at Burnley, and maybe now he's young, tries to play more, maybe he will have the possibility to play and be guaranteed to play more than here."

"We're working, it's still open in Europe, the transfer window and many things can happen. I don't believe there will be too much movement because we cannot sign, but different individual things can happen.

"We're open, I'm open, and if some players are not happy because they need to play or believe they can play more in another team, or need to change the environment or need a new challenge or motivation, I told them, I am open to try to find a solution. I want people that feel happy to be involved here every day, happy to be in the place that the manager puts you.

"All players that are going to be here need to feel part of the team can help the team anytime the manager will demand. And full commitment."

It could be questioned whether this decision is a smart one at Spurs' current juncture. With Son Heung-min at the Asian Games representing his native South Korea, Tottenham are sparse of wide midfielders.

Lucas Moura and a returning Erik Lamela are options, while Dele Alli can play out of position if he must. However, if one or two of these players were to get injured either in training or a match, the Lilywhites would look extremely light.

Joining from Marseille for £11m in 2016, big things were expected from N'Koudou. Having impressed at Ligue 1, his time at Tottenham and Burnley was far less successful, making only several lukewarm appearances as a substitute without much to show for.

With this loan move looking very much a goer, the Tottenham support may question if their 23-year-old will ever see consistent first team action in north London.