​Neil Warnock Insists Cardiff Deserved More in Goalless Stalemate Against Newcastle

August 19, 2018

Neil Warnock was left feeling that his Cardiff outfit deserved more than a single point following their goalless draw against 10-man Newcastle in a game which was littered with controversial refereeing decisions. 

The encounter in south Wales saw a late Kenedy penalty saved by Neil Etheridge after skipper Sean Morrison was deemed to have used his arm to block a cross, but the Newcastleman arguably should not have been on the field after his kick out at Victor Camarasa in the first half went unpunished. 

Dan Mullan/GettyImages

Referee Craig Pawson later sent off Isaac Hayden for his challenge from behind on Josh Murphy but the Bluebirds were unable to capitalise, leaving Warnock ruing an opportunity missed. 

"Sometimes you don't get what you deserve," Warnock told Sky Sports following the goalless draw. If the penalty had gone in it would have been a double whammy as Kenedy shouldn't have been on the pitch.

"The handball was borderline, his arm is outside the box and his body is inside the box. I thought the miss was poetic justice, especially given the lad that was taking it. But you don't always get what you deserved.

"It would have been a massive blow to us if that had gone in because the least we deserved was a point.

"But I was really pleased with the lads, we played some good stuff. You can see we've got to work hard to create chances but I was delighted not only with the players but the fans as well, it's good to be back at home."

Harry Trump/GettyImages

The draw ensured Cardiff picked up their fist point following their return to the Premier League, but it continues a run of two games without a goal and asked how the issue would be rectified Warnock added: "We've got to work hard on the training ground.

"We can do better in the final third with our decision making. We will play more now with these lads in midfield, but we've got to get more out of the strikers and set pieces."

Cardiff will head to Huddersfield next week desperate for their first three points of the campaign as the matchup against the Terriers precedes a tough run of fixtures against Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City.

