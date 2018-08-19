Newcastle Manager Rafa Benitez Confirms There is 'No Chance' of Duo Leaving the Club This Summer

Newcastle manager Rafa Benitez says there is no chance Isaac Hayden or Ciaran Clark will be allowed to leave the club on loan in the next few weeks.

Several Newcastle players have been linked with such a move, but former Liverpool and Real Madrid boss Benitez will not allow any key members of his first team to leave.

Clark and Hayden have both been heavily linked with loan moves to the Championship, with Stoke and Aston Villa expressing an interest in the duo. However, Benitez was quick to state to the Newcastle Chronicle they will not be leaving the club this summer, saying: “I read something about Hayden and Clark - no chance."

While Clark and Hayden will remain with the club, Benitez confirmed the club are prepared to allow some of their fringe players to move on loan to the Championship this summer.





"We can allow Jamie Sterry out on loan because he has to play," Benitez said.

“We can allow Rolando Aarons out on loan. Cal Roberts too. The players that will not play too many minutes and be on the bench.”

Newcastle are already set to send midfielder Henri Saivet on loan to Turkish side Bursaspor, whilst defender Achraf Lazaar is poised to join Serie A side Torino.

Clark and Hayden have both featured for Newcastle already this season. Clark has played the entirety of Newcastle's two matches so far, while Hayden featured for 20 minutes against Cardiff before being shown a straight red card.

Despite his upcoming three-match ban, Hayden is expected to be a key member of Newcastle's squad, and the news that both Clark and Hayden will remain at the club will certainly be well received by Newcastle fans.

Fans recently opted to protest against owner Mike Ashley's financial commitment to the club, and will therefore be happy that the squad will not be weakening with the departures of the two key players.