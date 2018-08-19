Nico Kovac Refuses to Be Drawn on Jerome Boateng Future After DFB-Pokal Nailbiter

Bayern Munich manager Niko Kovac has insisted that he is satisfied with his side's result on Saturday, despite a poor performance in their 1-0 win against SV Drochtersen/Assel at the Kehdinger Stadion in the first round of the DFB Pokal.

In a tournament that has traditionally witnessed some major upsets over the years, Kovac insisted that early-season performances against motivated opponents would help his side improve going forward.

TF-Images/GettyImages

Bayern’s blushes were spared as Robert Lewandowski scored eight minutes from time to secure Die Roten's path into the second round of the competition. The hosts were unlucky not to take the game to penalties but, despite the defeat, they walked off to the pitch to a standing ovation at full time.





Kovac told the awaiting media in his post-match press conference that Drochtersen – who play in the fourth tier of German football – deserved huge credit for their performance.

Stuart Franklin/GettyImages

“It was a difficult game, as it always happens in the first round of the cup," he said. "We did not really want that. We were warned, but you have to say that the bottom line is progress."

The Bayern manager also refused to be drawn on the future of Germany international Jerome Boateng, who has been linked strongly with a move away from the Allianz Arena for most of the summer.

If anything happens at the end of the transfer period then we'll see, it may happen," he said. "But I'm going to assume that nothing happens, I'm glad that he got through this game very well."