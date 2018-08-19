Nuno Espirito Santo Admits Wolves Must Improve in Front of Goal After Falling to Leicester Defeat

Nuno Espirito Santo has admitted that his Wolves side need to adopt a more clinical edge after they fell to a disappointing 2-0 defeat to Leicester on Saturday afternoon.

Wolves controlled large portions of the match, but they saw a handful of missed opportunities come back to haunt them as Leicester scored two goals in the first half to punish their wastefulness.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

Despite the defeat, Santo is taking some positives from the match and has a clear idea about what they need to improve on.





"We started well, we controlled the game and we created enough chances," he told Sky Sports. "Of course, you're disappointed but sometimes, this is the way, and we have to be clinical. We have to have that moment of quality and there is talent.

Sam Bagnall - AMA/GettyImages

"We must believe we can score in every moment - at the beginning, the middle and the end of the game.

"Last week we drew and today we lost, but we are playing the way we want and the team has a lot of things to improve. This is our job and we'll do what we can with the maximum of our strengths."

Wolves were also unable to break down Leicester even after they were reduced to ten men following Jamie Vardy's second half, much to Santo's frustration.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

"We were not able to put away the chances we created to really punish them. After they went down to 10 men, we controlled the game, they tried some counter-attacks but all of the game was ours.

"When you're chasing a result, you have to take some risks and go in front. Everything can change if you score, we couldn't do it, but thank you to our fans who supported us to the end of the game"