Roy Hodgson Issues Aaron Wan-Bissaka Warning Ahead of Important Liverpool Clash

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson has warned against praising right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka in order to avoid overblown expectations.
The England Under-20 right-back broke into the Palace first team last season and was among the standout performers as the Eagles recorded a 2-0 victory in their first game of the season against Fulham last weekend.
And while Hodgson appears to believe the defender has all the attributes to become a key player at Selhurst Park, the Star report that he has warned of the dangers of overhyping a young player who has just broken into the first team.
“It’s always nice when one of your players has a good game and captures the headlines as a result.” Hodgson said.
“So I’m very happy for him in that respect. But I still think it’s better for us to be allowing him to continue to learn his trade, continue to prosper, without trying to raise him up on a pedestal to then saw the legs off the pedestal when it suits.”
And ahead of their game against Liverpool tomorrow, Hodgson admitted that he has been impressed with the youngster’s progress.
“Aaron was very good in pre-season, his opening game was excellent. We believe strongly in him as a coaching staff, we believe he’s got all the qualities needed to become a top right-back.
“But it’s one game and it would be dangerous for us as coaches particularly to start saying that he’s a wonder player after one performance.
“He’s only played eight times in the Premier League but we believe he will get better and better.”