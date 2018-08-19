Roy Hodgson Issues Aaron Wan-Bissaka Warning Ahead of Important Liverpool Clash

By 90Min
August 19, 2018

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson has warned against praising right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka in order to avoid overblown expectations.

The England Under-20 right-back broke into the Palace first team last season and was among the standout performers as the Eagles recorded a 2-0 victory in their first game of the season against Fulham last weekend.

Christopher Lee/GettyImages

And while Hodgson appears to believe the defender has all the attributes to become a key player at Selhurst Park, the Star report that he has warned of the dangers of overhyping a young player who has just broken into the first team.

“It’s always nice when one of your players has a good game and captures the headlines as a result.” Hodgson said.

“So I’m very happy for him in that respect. But I still think it’s better for us to be allowing him to continue to learn his trade, continue to prosper, without trying to raise him up on a pedestal to then saw the legs off the pedestal when it suits.”

Justin Setterfield/GettyImages

And ahead of their game against Liverpool tomorrow, Hodgson admitted that he has been impressed with the youngster’s progress.

“Aaron was very good in pre-season, his opening game was excellent. We believe strongly in him as a coaching staff, we believe he’s got all the qualities needed to become a top right-back.

“But it’s one game and it would be dangerous for us as coaches particularly to start saying that he’s a wonder player after one performance.

“He’s only played eight times in the Premier League but we believe he will get better and better.”

