Stoke to Seek Explanation From Police After Their Fans Get 'Pepper Sprayed' by Police

Stoke City will look to obtain an explanation from police following the emergence of a video showing their fans being pepper sprayed by officers on Saturday.

The Potters, who drew 2-2 with Preston North End at the Deepdale Stadium, have been made aware that a number of their supporters were involved in a clash with law enforcers, who were seen using the above to subdue fans in the stadium's concourse.

Stoke City fans claim they were sprayed with pepper spray during half-time at Preston North End on Saturday.



BBC Sport (@BBCSport) August 19, 2018

Lancashire Police have said that they are aware of the incident and will launch an investigation.

"There was an incident of disorder inside the stadium involving a number of Stoke supporters, who were attempting to forcibly exit the stadium," they said in a statement (via the Telegraph).

TurfCast (@TurfCastPodcast) August 19, 2018

"Officers deployed were faced with many aggressive fans and used proportionate force to protect themselves and ensure the disorderly fans did not spill out into the surrounding area.

"As a result of this action, the situation was quickly brought under control and all fans returned to the stadium, where they watched the match without further disruption."

Stoke officials have also confirmed having knowledge of what took place at Deepdale and have asked that witnesses contact Preston's football officer, while they will make enquiries themselves.

"We are aware of the footage which appears to show some of our fans being pepper sprayed and will be asking Lancashire Police for their comments," a club spokesperson said. "We would urge anyone who witnessed the incident or has footage of the incident to contact Paul Elliott, Preston's dedicated football officer, at Paul.elliott@lancashire.pnn. police.uk."