Tottenham Eye £10m Move for Celtic Star After Scottish Side Miss Out on Champions League

By 90Min
August 19, 2018

Tottenham are reportedly eyeing a £10m cut-price move for Celtic star Kieran Tierney in January, after the Scottish club failed to qualify for the Champions League group stages.

Reports from the Mirror claim that Spurs could seek to take advantage of Celtic's Champions League misery, as the Glasgow club may now be required to find alternative ways to make up the financial shortfall for failing to qualify for the European competition.

Naomi Baker/GettyImages

Tierney had been a target of Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino in the summer, but Spurs were not willing to pay the £20m valuation given for the 21-year-old defender.

Since making his senior competitive debut in April 2015 under Ronny Deila, Tierney has gone on to make 136 appearances and score seven goals in all competitions for Celtic.

The left back, who hails from the Isle of Man, is also a full Scottish international, with nine senior international caps to his name.

Tierney is touted as a huge talent for the future, with the player having won the PFA Scotland Young Player of the Year consecutively in each of the last three seasons.

Fellow Premier League club Everton are said to be monitoring the situation surrounding Tierney, with the Merseyside club another long-standing admirer of the Scottish star.

Mark Runnacles/GettyImages

Any move from Spurs for the player in January would also likely spell a definitive end for current full back Danny Rose, who has already been permitted to leave the London club on loan this month.

Rose has found his place in the starting squad taken by fellow England international Kieran Trippier, who had an excellent World Cup campaign in the summer and has already marked the new Premier League season with a goal to his name.

