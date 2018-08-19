Tottenham Set to Have to Wait Until 2019 to Move Into New Stadium Amid Safety Concerns

By 90Min
August 19, 2018

Tottenham Hotspur's frustrations over the delay to the completion of their new stadium look set to continue, with reports suggesting that the north London side may have to wait until 2019 to play their first match at the ground due to safety concerns.

According to the Daily Mail, Mauricio Pochettino's side may now have to wait until February to make their debut appearance at the state of the art new ground, amid concerns that the stadium still isn't fit for use. In the meantime, Spurs will continue to use Wembley Stadium as their temporary home.

The report's source stated: "‘The critical issues include (safety) systems. Some systems are incomplete or missing and nobody knows how long it is going to be. Completion could run into next year, depending on what other issues crop up. A best guess is that this delay will be between three to six months." 


"In addition, the cost of the build has already reached £1bn and it is difficult to predict what the final bill will be. The costs keep piling up. We are reviewing the situation and planned timetable to rectify and re-test, after which we shall be in a better position to outline a revised timetable."


Spurs fans will be hoping that the delays don't hamper their side's performances on the pitch, as the uncertain situation could potentially unsettle the players. However, Pochettino's side have won their opening two matches of the league comfortably, and look a far stronger side at Wembley Stadium than they did at the start of the previous campaign.

In other news, Pochettino admitted he was happy to see Harry Kane end his 'August curse' on Saturday afternoon, as the England ace scored in his side's 3-1 Premier League win over Fulham. The striker was on a drought of 15 matches without a goal in August, stretching all the way back to the start of his professional career.

