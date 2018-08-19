Unai Emery Admits Arsenal Must Improve Following Worst Ever Premier League Start

Unai Emery insisted he is still calm after Arsenal's disappointing start to the season, but said he knows there is much to do within his squad if they are to improve.

An outright woeful defensive display saw the Gunners go down 3-2 to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Saturday evening - following on from their 2-0 home lost to Manchester City six days prior.

Arsene Wenger never once lost the opening 2 Premier League games of the season during his tenure at Arsenal. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) August 18, 2018

It is the first time since the Premier League began where the north Londoners have failed to pick up a single point from their opening two games.

But Emery, who took over the reins from Arsene Wenger during the summer, insisted to Sky Sports after the defeat in west London that although much needs improving within his squad, he remains positive.

"We need to improve, and to be competitive each match, and know, or learn in the match," he said.

Jorginho superb

Chelsea played some lovely stuff

Arsenal showed real heart to fight back

Emery has balls to sub players Wenger wouldn't

Cech stopped it being six

Great game — John Cross (@johncrossmirror) August 18, 2018

"We conceded more moments to Chelsea in the second half. Our process is continuing. [We want to] improve things, the balance in defensive and attacking moments, and with young players and passion.

"Today we finish the match with two midfielders, 22-year-old Lucas (Torreira) and 19-year-old Matteo (Guendouzi).

Had Garth Crooks sat a couple of rows behind me in the press room yesterday after the game constantly telling his mate that Guendouzi was ‘killing Arsenal’ and that Wenger would never have played him as he isn’t good enough. Still as baffled now as I was then. — Charles Watts (@charles_watts) August 19, 2018

"Firstly, I am calm when I look at my team creating chances. But we need to continue working. I know that maybe you have one moment where [Chelsea] do not score the three chances. I am calm with that.

"I think we need to give them, the players, calm. And to continue working. I know we need to improve things, I know we need to push the players to work, but for me there are many positives from the first match against Man City.

"I want to do the balance with the attacking and defensive moments, because I think we conceded a lot today to Chelsea, and I think also in the second half we needed to keep the control in the match, with the ball and the positioning."

Arsenal have lost their opening two league games of the season for the first time since the 1992/93 campaign.



Tough start for Unai Emery. pic.twitter.com/Umu0bDOPve — Squawka Football (@Squawka) August 18, 2018

Mesut Ozil once again came under fire from some after a somewhat quiet evening at the Bridge, but Emery insisted post-match he was please with his player's efforts in both training and on the pitch so far.

"We need his help, with his quality, and also I want to push him to be competitive every match," the Arsenal boss added.

"Today I am happy with him, because he worked. I then decided to change because I think we needed in the middle some more push, to not let Chelsea progress easy with the ball, to not defend so deep.

Has Ozil retired from club football as well as international? — LFC Stanley House (@LFCStanleyHouse) August 18, 2018

"But I am happy with Mesut, and we are going to do with him the same work, the same help, and demanding also for work every day. At the moment, what he is doing I am happy with. He is one player who I am sure who will do a good season."