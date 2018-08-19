Unai Emery Explains Why He Appeared Not to Shake Maurizio Sarri's Hand After Chelsea Defeat

The London derbies between Chelsea and Arsenal tend to be memorable encounters, and Saturday afternoon's clash between the two did not disappoint.

A late winner from Marcos Alonso gave Chelsea all three points, in what was a thrilling clash between the two teams. However, when the full-time whistle sounded, Unai Emery walked straight down the tunnel and did not shake hands with Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri, prompting questions about whether the two had clashed during the game.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

Emery was quick to rubbish these suggestions, and was quoted by the Daily Express as explaining: “I waited for him in the dressing-room to give him my hand.”





The Spaniard looked incredibly frustrated at the end of the game, and will have no doubt been reflecting on Arsenal's disappointing mistakes during the first half which ultimately decided the result.





Abysmal defending from Arsenal saw Chelsea rush into a 2-0 lead thanks to goals from Pedro and Alvaro Morata. Arsenal levelled the scoreline through Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Alex Iwobi and could have been further ahead, had Mkhitaryan and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang converted two seemingly straightforward opportunities.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

However, Chelsea recovered their grip on the game and the introduction of Eden Hazard gave Chelsea a much-needed boost. The Belgian breezed past the retreating Alexandre Lacazette to cross the ball to Marcos Alonso, who slotted the ball through the legs of the helpless Petr Cech to secure the victory for Chelsea.

Having lost to Manchester City and now Chelsea, Emery is the first Arsenal manager to lose his first two matches at the club since Steve Burtenshaw assumed temporary control of the side during the 1985/86 season.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

The loss also signified the first time Arsenal have lost their opening two games of a new season in the Premier League era, meaning Emery has a lot of work to do to help his side recover from two consecutive defeats to direct rivals.