6 of the Best Moments From Another Blockbuster Weekend of Premier League Action

The second action-packed weekend of Premier League football has come to a close, with 33 goals flying across the country in just nine matches.

While Liverpool and Crystal Palace will be forced to wait until Monday night before settling their highly anticipated fixture on matchday two, the remaining 18 teams have taken another step in what already looks to be an exciting season at both ends of the table.

Here are six of the best moments from another drama-filled round of games in the top flight.

Best Goal

There was no shortage of incredible strikes last weekend but Manchester City veteran David Silva walks into top spot thanks to his world class free kick, which was accompanied by a touching backstory.





The reigning Premier League champions already had three points in the bag when Silva stepped up to fire a left-footed free kick past Huddersfield Town goalkeeper Ben Hamer, but the Spaniard's effort sent shockwaves across that stadium after his months of personal struggles.





Keen-eyed fans may have seen that Silva walked out on the pitch with his young son, Mateo.





The three-time Premier League winner's son was born prematurely last season, and Silva spent a large chunk of the campaign travelling between Manchester and his family home in Valencia.

David Silva's son Mateo spent five months in hospital after his birth in December.



Today he's at the Etihad with dad.



What a fighter ♥♥♥#MCFC pic.twitter.com/KDRPipd0My — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) August 19, 2018

After a long battle for his life, Silva's now eight-month-old son Mateo was in attendance at the Etihad for the first time to see his dad score a stunning set piece as Manchester City took another step to defending their Premier League title.

Best Assist

Despite claiming two wins from two matches this season, Watford have somewhat gone under the radar since the start of the campaign.





The Hornets were once again showing their fine form this weekend when they made the long trip to Burnley, and it was a cleverly disguised pass from Abdoulaye Doucouré - last year's Player of the Season for Watford - which stole the headlines during their impressive 3-1 win at Turf Moor.





The Frenchman teed up the winning goal by playing a delicate reverse pass straight into the path of Troy Deeney despite appearing to have a lack of passing options, with the striker making no mistake inside the penalty area to send Watford to third in the league table.

Best Improvisation

Aleksandar Mitrović showcased his unpredictability brilliantly during Fulham's short hop across London to face Tottenham at Wembley.

Although the Cottagers suffered a defeat at the hands of Spurs, where Harry Kane stole the show for breaking his goalscoring duck in August, it was actually Fulham's Serbian striker who impressed with a moment of instinctive genius early in the second half.

Mitrović somehow found himself laying on the floor when Ryan Sessegnon fired a loose cross back across the face of the goal, and despite being in an incredibly awkward position, the 23-year-old adjusted his body well to guide the cross past Hugo Lloris.

Best Solo Effort

Bournemouth striker Callum Wilson popped up with a Thierry Henry-esque goal on Saturday as the Cherries fought back from a goal behind to claim all three points against West Ham at the London Stadium.





The 26-year-old went on an incredible solo run just 15 minutes after half time where he breezed past as many as five West Ham challenges, rounding off the move with a powerful left-footed drive into the far corner.





What's more, Wilson's strike helped spark a comeback for Eddie Howe's side and Steve Cook completed the turnaround just six minutes later with a smart downward header.

Best Upset

Nothing gets fans in the Premier League going quite like a David and Goliath story.





On Sunday, supporters were treated to a gem of an upset when Manchester United, who cruised to three points against Leicester City last week, suffered a shock 3-2 defeat on the south coast against Brighton - a team who were anonymous last weekend against Watford.

Manchester United: one of those teams you watch and wonder what on Earth they do in training all week. — Adam Crafton (@AdamCrafton_) August 19, 2018

Quickfire goals from Glenn Murray and Shane Duffy put the Seagulls into a first half lead, although Romelu Lukaku was able to halve the deficit soon after.





However, Brighton's two-goal lead was restored before half time when Pascal Gross fortuitously converted a penalty. Paul Pogba halved the arrears with a penalty of his own before the final whistle but Manchester United were made to suffer their first defeat of the season.

Best Entertainment

Few games in recent memory have been more fitting for a place on the Saturday evening slot that Chelsea's narrow win over Arsenal at Stamford Bridge.





The Gunners looked lost at sea in the opening exchanges and quickly conceded goals to Pedro and Álvaro Morata, while also missing a handful of clear-cut chances themselves.





Somehow Unai Emery's side were able to rally together and bring the game back on level terms thanks to goals from Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Alex Iwobi.

However, the end-to-end fixture was then decided following the introduction of Eden Hazard. The Belgium international glided past a number of challenges before putting the ball on a plate for Marcus Alonso to fire a shot underneath Petr Čech, registering Maurizio Sarri's first home win as the Chelsea manager.