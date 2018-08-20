Atletico Madrid's Diego Simeone Wants Filipe Luis to Stay Amid PSG Transfer Links

Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone does not want Brazilian defender Filipe Luis to leave the club and believes that the transfer window should end before the start of the season.

Luis has been at Atletico Madrid since 2010, although he spent one season at Chelsea in 2015. The Brazilian spent much of last season on the bench, as well as the vast majority of the World Cup where he was on duty with the national team. As such, Luis is reportedly considering options away from the Wanda Metropolitano, with PSG his favoured destination.



Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

But manager Diego Simeone has given a strong suggestion that the 33-year-old left-back will be staying at the club. According to ESPN , Simeone had this to say on the prospect of Luis moving to PSG: ''All I can say about Filipe Luis is that the player knows how much we love him and how important he is for us.

''Tomorrow (against Valencia) he will play and I'm only thinking about tomorrow's game and how important it is. I always want the best for the players who have given us so much and obviously I don't want Filipe to leave.''



Alexander Hassenstein/GettyImages

Simeone then goes on to criticise La Liga for not taking the decision to shut the transfer window before the start of the season, a move made by both the Premier League and Serie A .

''It would be better for coaches to work knowing that the transfer window ends before the league starts. It's not easy to work when there are still lots of things going on.



Diego Simeone, with seven major trophies (Liga, Copa, two Europa Leagues, two UEFA Super Cups and a Supercopa) has overtaken Luis Aragonés (six) and is now the most successful coach in #Atleti history. Legend. #UEFASuperCup pic.twitter.com/fnKQwTjPbu — Ben Hayward (@bghayward) August 15, 2018

''In other countries they have taken the initiative to shorten the transfer window and that makes everyone more calm, especially footballers who might have options to leave in their head.''



