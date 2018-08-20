Bayern Munich president Uli Hoeness has admitted that Germany defender Jerome Boateng is still intent on leaving the Allianz Arena this summer.

Boateng, who was a target for Manchester United before the transfer window closed for Premier League clubs, has since been linked with a move to French giants Paris Saint-Germain. And Hoeness has suggested that there is a 50% chance of the centre-back leaving before the end of August.

"The chances of a transfer are 50-50," he said to Sky Sports. "Jerome told [Bayern CEO] Karl-Heinz Rummenigge that he wants to move. If the player wants to leave and we have alternatives, then you have to deal with them."

Boateng rebuffed United's advances earlier this month yet is still keen to leave Bayern after spending the last seven years of his career with the Bavarian giants. The 29-year-old has helped Die Roten win six Bundesliga titles and three German Cups, as well as the Champions League in 2013.

Hoeness has also hinted at the possibility of a loan deal with an option to buy but has also claimed that the folks at Bayern would be happy if the defender stays put.

"I think it’s Paris [Saint-Germain that are interested]. Loaning is only possible if there is an offer to buy next year," he added. "We’re happy if he stays, he’s a fantastic player."

Robert Lewandowski has also been the subject of transfer speculation in recent months. However, Hoeness isn't prepared to entertain the idea of Bayern selling their star forward.

The president admitted that the player's agent did reach out to him, but he's only willing to meet with him after the transfer window closes.

"Robert Lewandowski's agent asked for an appointment with me," he revealed. "I told him that I have a very busy schedule but I can meet him on September 2."