Leicester Midfielder Wilfred Ndidi 'Thrilled' With New 6-Year Foxes Contract Until 2024

Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi has described himself as 'thrilled' to be at the King Power Stadium for another six years after committing his long-term future to the club with a contract that will run until the summer of 2024.

The 21-year-old Nigerian international has been a star performer for the Foxes ever since he arrived as a £17m signing from Genk in January 2017.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

"I'm very happy to sign this contract with Leicester City," Ndidi told LCFC.com.

"I have enjoyed every moment of my time with the football club, so I'm thrilled to be here for six more years. Together with my teammates and our wonderful supporters, I hope we can look forward to many more fantastic moments."

Ndidi has so far played the full 90 minutes in each of Leicester's first two Premier League games of the new season, helping the team to an important 2-0 home win against a much talked about Wolves side at the weekend.

He started 33 times in the Premier League last season as the club finished a respectable ninth and only missed games towards the end of the campaign as a result of injury and suspension.