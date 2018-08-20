Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius is set to join Turkish giants Beşiktaş on a two-year loan before the end of the European transfer window, according to reports.

The 25-year-old has fallen out of favor with Liverpool fans following a number of high-profile mistakes last season, including in the Champions League final, while the arrival of Alisson Becker has all but ended his first-team opportunities.

Karius has been linked with moves across Europe throughout the summer, especially with clubs in Germany and Turkey, and it now appears that the shot-stopper will finally leave Anfield on a temporary basis.

Journalist Paul Joyce claims that Karius has an agreement in place with Beşiktaş which will see him move to Vodafone Park on a two-year loan. The Black Eagles will then have the option to buy the German goalkeeper at the end of his spell in Istanbul.

Loris Karius set to join Besiktas on two year loan — paul joyce (@_pauljoyce) August 20, 2018

Karius will help fill the gap left by goalkeepers Fabri and Denys Boyko, who joined Fulham and Dynamo Kyiv respectively this summer, in Beşiktaş' first team next season.

Although the German keeper will take some time to acclimatise to his new surrounding in Turkey, Karius will have the chance to link up with his compatriot and former Borussia Dortmund midfielder Tolgay Arslan.

With Karius on the brink of leaving Liverpool this summer, it looks increasingly likely that Simon Mignolet will be asked to remain at Anfield as a backup option to summer signing Alisson.