Report: Liverpool Agrees to Loan Loris Karius to Besiktas for 2 Years

Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius is set to join Turkish giants Beşiktaş on a two-year loan before the end of the European transfer window, according to reports.

By 90Min
August 20, 2018

Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius is set to join Turkish giants Beşiktaş on a two-year loan before the end of the European transfer window, according to reports.

The 25-year-old has fallen out of favor with Liverpool fans following a number of high-profile mistakes last season, including in the Champions League final, while the arrival of Alisson Becker has all but ended his first-team opportunities.

Karius has been linked with moves across Europe throughout the summer, especially with clubs in Germany and Turkey, and it now appears that the shot-stopper will finally leave Anfield on a temporary basis.

Journalist Paul Joyce claims that Karius has an agreement in place with Beşiktaş which will see him move to Vodafone Park on a two-year loan. The Black Eagles will then have the option to buy the German goalkeeper at the end of his spell in Istanbul.

Karius will help fill the gap left by goalkeepers Fabri and Denys Boyko, who joined Fulham and Dynamo Kyiv respectively this summer, in Beşiktaş' first team next season.

Although the German keeper will take some time to acclimatise to his new surrounding in Turkey, Karius will have the chance to link up with his compatriot and former Borussia Dortmund midfielder Tolgay Arslan.

With Karius on the brink of leaving Liverpool this summer, it looks increasingly likely that Simon Mignolet will be asked to remain at Anfield as a backup option to summer signing Alisson.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)