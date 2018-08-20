Liverpool Boss Jurgen Klopp Reveals Why He Nearly Walked Away From Alisson Deal

Jurgen Klopp has revealed that he nearly walked away from a world record move for goalkeeper Alisson this summer after Loris Karius was hit with wave after wave of criticism following his Champions League final nightmare.

Speaking to German outlet Kicker, the ex-Dortmund manager revealed the isolation and negative reaction towards Karius almost pushed him to allow the keeper - who was at fault for two goals in the Champions League final - to continue as Liverpool's number one for the upcoming season.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Early on in the summer, despite further mistakes from Karius during pre-season, it looked as though the German could start the season as the Reds' number one - until the Brazilian finally arrived.

Speaking to the German outlet, Klopp said: "I didn't tell Loris what he wanted to hear, but that is how it is. The Champions League final had nothing to do with us getting Alisson. Even if he had won it and Alisson would have been on the market we would have still signed him.

"And how the people reacted negatively to Karius after the final, by trying to isolate him, that almost made me not sign Alisson and rather stick it out with Karius. But we had to be professional, our job is to have the best players in every position.

Matthew Ashton - AMA/GettyImages

"Did the Champions League final mistake affect him badly? I don't think so. There are worse things in the world, you should never forget that. We are talking about a luxury problem here. Who the No.1 is might be decisive for some. But it isn't everything."