Liverpool Boss Jurgen Klopp Reveals Why He Nearly Walked Away From Alisson Deal

By 90Min
August 20, 2018

Jurgen Klopp has revealed that he nearly walked away from a world record move for goalkeeper Alisson this summer after Loris Karius was hit with wave after wave of criticism following his Champions League final nightmare. 

Speaking to German outlet Kicker, the ex-Dortmund manager revealed the isolation and negative reaction towards Karius almost pushed him to allow the keeper - who was at fault for two goals in the Champions League final - to continue as Liverpool's number one for the upcoming season. 

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Early on in the summer, despite further mistakes from Karius during pre-season, it looked as though the German could start the season as the Reds' number one - until the Brazilian finally arrived. 

Speaking to the German outlet, Klopp said: "I didn't tell Loris what he wanted to hear, but that is how it is. The Champions League final had nothing to do with us getting Alisson. Even if he had won it and Alisson would have been on the market we would have still signed him.

"And how the people reacted negatively to Karius after the final, by trying to isolate him, that almost made me not sign Alisson and rather stick it out with Karius. But we had to be professional, our job is to have the best players in every position.

Matthew Ashton - AMA/GettyImages

"Did the Champions League final mistake affect him badly? I don't think so. There are worse things in the world, you should never forget that. We are talking about a luxury problem here. Who the No.1 is might be decisive for some. But it isn't everything."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)