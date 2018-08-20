Liverpool Fans Call for New Signing to Start Ahead of Jordan Henderson in Crystal Palace Game

Liverpool fans have taken to Twitter to express their belief that England international Jordan Henderson should not start against Crystal Palace. Reds fans believe that Fabinho would be a better pick for the match at Selhurst Park.

Henderson endured a difficult start to life at Liverpool after signing from Sunderland , but has since made his mark on the Merseyside club and became the side's captain after the departure of Steven Gerrard. Henderson starred as Liverpool made the Champions League final last season, as well as being an integral part of England's road to the World Cup semi-finals.



Klopp is expected to drop Georginio Wijnaldum in order to bring in Henderson, who was rested for Liverpool's season opener against West Ham .

However, many Liverpool fans have taken to Twitter to state that Henderson shouldn't start against Crystal Palace. Palace have become a club infamous for using long ball tactics, with Christian Benteke being utilised as a target man for the South London club.

With that in mind, Liverpool fans have argued that Fabinho's game is better equipped to dealing with the aerial barrage that Hodgson's Palace side will unleash on Liverpool.

Palace are a physical side. We really need Fabinho today. He'll fill up the spaces and will compete with Benteke's height when needed. But I think Klopp will start Henderson. Not the wise move imo — Shadab Monjur (@Liverpool_World) August 20, 2018

I know, which might be our downfall. — Leo (@LeeoLFC) August 20, 2018

It really should be between Gini and Fabinho. Henderson is worse at playmaking and linking than Gini, and worse at the defensive side than Fabinho. — Red (@DrivingOx) August 20, 2018

I rate Henderson as a good football, not world class. He has his place & for me it’s rotating with Milner.



The thought of him starting over Fabinho, a polar opposite, calming ball player who is 100% natural in the number 6 pisses me off & I cannot hide the fact. #LFC — Dijkinho (@Dijkinho) August 20, 2018

I wouldn’t go with Gini as the dm tonight. So it’s either Fab or Hendo and I’d go with Fabinho personally. — Blayne. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@_BabyKeith) August 20, 2018

After spending £44m on the player, Fabinho was expected to become an integral part of the Liverpool first-team, acting as a screening player in front of the back four, similar to the role Emre Can used to play prior to his move to Juventus .

However, little has been seen of Fabinho, with manager Jurgen Klopp stating that the Brazilian midfielder is still adjusting to life in England.

Therefore, despite the demands of Liverpool fans, Klopp is likely to stick with the tried and tested talent of Jordan Henderson.