Liverpool Fans Call for New Signing to Start Ahead of Jordan Henderson in Crystal Palace Game

By 90Min
August 20, 2018

Liverpool fans have taken to Twitter to express their belief that England international Jordan Henderson should not start against Crystal Palace. Reds fans believe that Fabinho would be a better pick for the match at Selhurst Park.

Henderson endured a difficult start to life at Liverpool after signing from Sunderland, but has since made his mark on the Merseyside club and became the side's captain after the departure of Steven Gerrard. Henderson starred as Liverpool made the Champions League final last season, as well as being an integral part of England's road to the World Cup semi-finals. 

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

Klopp is expected to drop Georginio Wijnaldum in order to bring in Henderson, who was rested for Liverpool's season opener against West Ham.

However, many Liverpool fans have taken to Twitter to state that Henderson shouldn't start against Crystal Palace. Palace have become a club infamous for using long ball tactics, with Christian Benteke being utilised as a target man for the South London club.

Charles McQuillan/GettyImages

With that in mind, Liverpool fans have argued that Fabinho's game is better equipped to dealing with the aerial barrage that Hodgson's Palace side will unleash on Liverpool.

After spending £44m on the player, Fabinho was expected to become an integral part of the Liverpool first-team, acting as a screening player in front of the back four, similar to the role Emre Can used to play prior to his move to Juventus.

However, little has been seen of Fabinho, with manager Jurgen Klopp stating that the Brazilian midfielder is still adjusting to life in England.

Therefore, despite the demands of Liverpool fans, Klopp is likely to stick with the tried and tested talent of Jordan Henderson.

