Liverpool Fans Split After Fringe Midfielder Pens New Deal & Is Sent on Loan to Germany

Liverpool fans have been somewhat split by the club's decision to extend the contract of forgotten midfielder Marko Grujić, with many fans wondering why the Serbia international hasn't been sold this summer.

The 22-year-old signed a new deal at Anfield before immediately being shipped out on loan to Bundesliga side Hertha BSC, having made just 14 senior appearances for Liverpool over the last two seasons.

Although a large section of Liverpool Twitter appears to be happy that Grujić will get regular first team football in a major European league next season, some are still bemused as to how the midfielder is still on the club's books.

Im struggking with Marko tbh, if he was gonna be any good he wud of shown by now.. i appreciate he is young but didnt set cardiff on fire and cant ever see him being a first team player at Anfield — Rexy (@rex_1979) August 19, 2018

Strange one, will be 23 when he returns and has played barely a competitive game for us? — Tom Reading (@TomReading21) August 19, 2018

Meanwhile, other Liverpool fans were instead deciding to focus on Sadio Mané's contract situation at Anfield. Although the Senegalese winger is tied down until 2021, fans are eager to see the 26-year-old follow the contract extension trend on Merseyside.

Don’t care announce Mane contract — Sabah (@Sabah07) August 19, 2018





Good luck Marko and announce Saido and Robbo lifetime contract — YCLee (@YCLee18122001) August 19, 2018

Mane contract pls — Adhyastantio S.D. (@Dias_SatriaD) August 19, 2018

And when Tweeting in English fails...

El nuevo contrato a Mané, cheers. — alexander-arnold (@TaniiaCR7) August 19, 2018

10 for effort.

Liverpool will take on Crystal Palace on Monday in the last game of the Premier League weekend, with confidence high after the club's four-goal haul against West Ham last week.

Liverpool fans have also been given somewhat of a boost by seeing their star man Mohamed Salah be nominated alongside Cristiano Ronaldo and Luka Modric for the UEFA Player of the Year award.