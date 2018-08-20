Man City Boss Guardiola Praises 'Perfect' Agüero Following Side's 6-1 Drubbing of Huddersfield Town

By 90Min
August 20, 2018

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has heaped praise on his star striker Sergio Agüero, following his stunning hat-trick against Huddersfield Town in the Citizen's 6-1 Premier League win on Sunday.

Speaking after the match, via Man City's official website, the former Barcelona boss lavished Agüero with praise for his efforts, saying: "He came back [from the World Cup] perfect. After surgery with the doctor, he feels free now. He suffered last year with some problems but his whole game – not just scoring goals but his passing and his assists… he never stops.

"When that happens, he is one of the best strikers in the world, without a doubt. Since he came back, in this period – in the Community Shield, against Arsenal and today, he has been perfect."


Guardiola also singled out David Silva, who shone in the City midfield and scored a stunning free-kick. The Catalan coach said: "He made an outstanding performance. It was his first game after the summer. He was so motivated. His family – his parents, his wife and his son – were here and he scored an amazing goal for him."

William Early/GettyImages

City took the lead in the 25th minute of the game, as the home side finally broke down Huddersfield's stubborn defence and Agüero chipped in a sumptuous goal. The floodgates were open and Gabriel Jesus doubled the lead soon after, before Agüero then scored his second. Jon Stanković pulled one back before the break for the visitors, as City briefly wobbled.


Following what may have been a half time rollocking from their manager, the Premier League champions turned on the style in the second half, with Silva's free kick, another Agüero effort to complete his hat-trick, and an own-goal from Terence Kongolo to complete the rout. City looked rampant, and ominously, appeared as if they were barely getting out of third gear.

Guardiola's side will look to continue their positive forward momentum next weekend, when they travel to play newly promoted Wolverhampton Wanderers in Saturday's lunchtime kickoff. City will look to rack up as many points as possible in their early matches, as they look to build up an early lead in the Premier League title race.

