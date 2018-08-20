Manager and Player Both Confirm Stoke City Star's Impending Potteries Departure

August 20, 2018

Turkish manager Fatih Terim has announced a deal that will see Stoke City midfielder Badou Ndiaye join Turkish giants Galatasary is close to being completed and should be done in the coming days.

The news was revealed by the manager following his sides win against Goztepe and he admitted to Fanatik that an agreement has been reached between the two clubs, saying: "Monday or Tuesday we will complete the deal of Ndiaye as a loan."

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

Ndiaye only joined Stoke City from the Istanbul club during last season's January transfer market however he failed to prevent the Potters relegation to the Championship. Since relegation, the Senegalese international has made just one start for Stoke and it seems this move will likely signal end of stint at the bet365 Stadium. 

Speaking himself, Ndiaye also revealed to Turkish newspaper Sabah his move was at the closing stages. He said: "Maybe on Monday? Don't worry I'll be there. I'll see you at Istanbul airport."

ISSOUF SANOGO/GettyImages

It had initially been reported by other sources that the Turkish side would not pay the loan fee Stoke had set. Nevertheless, since the arrival of Sam Clucas from Swansea, Ndiaye has seemingly fallen further down the pecking order and is now available again. 

Thus allowing Galatasaray to complete the deal for the Championship midfielder they have been hoping to re-sign throughout the summer.

