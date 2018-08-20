Manchester United & Chelsea Consider Moves for Aaron Ramsey as Arsenal Contract Talks Stutter

By 90Min
August 20, 2018

Aaron Ramsey's future at Arsenal could be in doubt after contract talks stalled, with Manchester United and Chelsea poised to pounce.

Ramsey's current contract expires next summer, meaning that Arsenal could lose him for free in 12 months unless they can step up their negotiations soon.

The current offer has been on the table since earlier in the summer and Arsenal reportedly remained "confident" as recently as Friday that Ramsey would eventually put pen to paper.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

But with Ramsey entitled to start discussions in January about a free transfer, the Mirror claims that Arsenal are growing increasingly concerned about losing their longest-serving player.

A source within Arsenal told the Sun: "Arsenal need to make their move soon and are being slow to the punch as usual.

"They could lose another one of their top stars if they are not careful. It’s a very delicate situation."

This is indeed a familiar situation for Arsenal, who were forced to sell Alexis Sanchez to Manchester United in January to avoid losing him for nothing during the summer.

Having rejected a £60m bid from Manchester City in 2017, the Gunners eventually sold the Chilean for half as much just six months later.

They do not want to find themselves in a similar situation with Ramsey, who at the age of 27 could still fetch a good price.

Ramsey was benched for Arsenal's visit to Chelsea on Saturday. He came on as a second half substitute but was unable to prevent the Gunners from slipping to a second defeat in as many games.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)