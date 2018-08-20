Mark Clattenburg Claims 3 Players Should Have Been Sent Off in Newcastle's Draw Against Cardiff

Former Premier League referee Mark Clattenburg believes three players should have been sent off during Newcastle's 0-0 draw with Cardiff on Saturday.

Magpies midfielder Isaac Hayden was dismissed for a reckless tackle from behind on Cardiff's Josh Murphy, but Clattenburg believes Harry Arter and Kenedy should also have been given their marching order.

Clattenburg wrote in his column for the Daily Mail: “[Referee] Craig Pawson got one red card right during the goalless draw between Cardiff and Newcastle but he missed two others.

GEOFF CADDICK/GettyImages

"His decision to dismiss Newcastle’s Isaac Hayden was correct - and a good call - but I was very surprised he did not send off Harry Arter and Kenedy for violent conduct."





Kenedy's penalty kick in the 95th minute - a chance to win all three points for Newcastle - was saved by Neil Etheridge.





As for the incident involving Harry Arter, the Cardiff midfielder can count himself lucky to have only received a yellow card for his knee-high challenge on Joselu.

Harry Trump/GettyImages

Clattenburg explains further for the Daily Mail: "Both players kicked their opponents, Newcastle’s Kenedy in an off-the-ball incident which Pawson has obviously failed to see, while Cardiff’s Arter was a cynical foul to stop a break, but it was excessive force and should have seen red."





Clattenburg concluded his column by saying: "Pawson needs to improve his detection of these bad challenges if he is to be considered for the top international matches.

"He got the Phil Jagielka red card decision correct last weekend, but you can’t miss obvious reds such as Kenedy and Arter."