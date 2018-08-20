Report Claims Crystal Palace Are Keen on Offloading 5 Players Before the End of August

By 90Min
August 20, 2018

Crystal Palace are looking to offload five players before the end of August, according to reports.

The London-based outfit managed to avoid relegation last season, thanks to Roy Hodgson taking over. And, with Premier League sides looking to trim their squads ahead of the closing of the European and loan windows, it is understood that the Eagles have listed five players whom they're keen on getting rid of.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Per the Daily Mail, Jason Puncheon, Pape Souare, Jonny Williams, Jairo Riedewald and Sullay Kaikai have all been marked as transferable by the side.

Puncheon, 32, only played in 12 matches for Palace last season and isn't thought to have much of a future at Selhurst Park, while Souare has failed to reclaim his place after suffering several injuries in a car crash two years ago. The Senegalese full-back is looking to revive his career but that isn't likely to happen at Palace and a move would benefit him.

Williams, meanwhile, hasn't made a single appearance for Palace since the 2015/16 season. He has been loaned to Nottingham Forest, Mk Dons, Ipswich Town and Sunderland since then and is expected to go out on loan again this summer.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Riedewald only joined the side last summer, coming in as Frank de Boer's recruit. Things hardly worked out for him under Hodgson, though, and he is also expected to be shipped off before the end of the month.

Kaikai, an academy graduate, has been loaned out six times, having spent time with Crawley Town, Cambridge United, Shrewsbury Town, Brentford and Charlton Athletic. He isn't expected to be sold, but a seventh loan move has been mooted.

