Report Claims Liverpool Not Planning Improved Contract for Andy Robertson Despite Brilliant Form

By 90Min
August 20, 2018

Liverpool full back Andrew Robertson has not been offered a new deal by the Reds and the club aren't preparing to enter talks over fresh terms, despite the player's remarkable progress since joining from Hull City last year.

Robertson has picked up from where he left off last season, beginning this new campaign in fine fettle, laying on an assist for Mohamed Salah during the 4-0 win over West Ham last weekend. And his rapid progression under Jurgen Klopp has led to rife speculation over a new deal.

Charles McQuillan/GettyImages

It has been reported that Liverpool are preparing to offer the defender significantly improved terms as a reward for his incredible impact on the side's recent fortunes.

But, according to Liverpool Echo writer James Pearce, the Anfield side have made no such plans and will not attempt any discourse over a contract extension with Robertson this season.

The 24-year-old still has four years left to run on the deal he signed last summer plus it is loaded with incentives which make it so that he only has to keep playing at a high level to reap the financial benefits.

Meanwhile, Robertson is simply focusing on his football and has welcomed the pressure that comes with the expectations this season.

“Last season nobody put pressure on me really. I think for some fans anything I did was a bonus,” he remarked.

“This season there’s more expectation but I have to use that to my advantage. I like pressure, I put in on myself and I think I get the best out of myself by doing that.”

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

The Reds will play their second game of the new Premier League season against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park this coming Monday, with Robertson very likely to keep his starting sport in Klopp's back line. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)