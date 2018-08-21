Former Leicester Striker Ahmed Musa Criticises Foxes for Selling Him After Disappointing PL Stint

Former Leicester striker Ahmed Musa has criticised the club for selling him to Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr, despite the fact that the Nigeria international wanted to stay at the Foxes.

Musa failed to make an impact during his solitary season with Leicester, scoring just two goals in 21 matches. Last season, Musa was sent on loan to CSKA Moscow where he scored six goals.

The Nigerian striker, who scored netted twice during the Super Eagles' World Cup campaign, has faced criticism for supposedly putting money ahead of football after swapping Premier League football to play in the Saudi Arabian league.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

However, the 25-year-old has said that it was Leicester who instigated his move away from the club, not Musa himself.





Speaking to Owngoalnigeria.com , Musa remarked: ''I wanted to stay in England because that has been my dream for years but what will you do when you're told a bid has been accepted for you? I had to move to where I know I will be celebrated.''





On the criticism he received for his move to Al-Nassr, Musa believes that many have misunderstood how the transfer happened.

PHILIPPE DESMAZES/GettyImages

He added: ''Talks have been on about how I moved for the money but nobody has considered the fact that Leicester also sold me for the money. Transfers can only happen if both parties agree to it and that was my case.''





Many Leicester fans were excited about Musa's explosive performances in the recent World Cup. Musa showed not only his incredible pace, but also his ability to finish in front of goal, leading many Foxes fans to speculate that he could become an important part of their team this season.



However, Leicester took the decision to sell Musa in exchange for an estimated £14.5m. With star striker Jamie Vardy suspended, and Kelechi Iheanacho out of form, Leicester may rue selling Musa if they struggle going forwards in the next few games.





Musa arrived in Saudi Arabia to a warm reception from the local fans and continued his good form from the World Cup. Having come on as a substitute in Al-Nassr's Arab Clubs Champions Cup fixture against Al Jazira, he managed to find the back of the net on his debut.