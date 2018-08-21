Harry Kane Urges Spurs Teammates to 'Start Winning Things' as They're Not Getting Any Younger

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane has urged his teammates to win the club some silverware as being a young team is no longer an excuse for mediocrity.

The Londoners have gotten off to a great start this season, winning their two opening games. Kane can feel even more encouraged by the fact that he has scored before September, having failed to do so in previous campaigns.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

The current Spurs crop have been playing with each other for a bit now. And, while they have pushed their rivals to the limit, they've nothing tangible to show for their efforts.

Having gotten off the mark against Fulham on the weekend, the England captain has challenged his colleagues to use their experience to win trophies.

"Look, we're a team that has made huge strides in a short amount of time and for us, it's just about continuing that," he said (via the Mail). "The only way to do that is to start winning things. We're at a stage when we're not young anymore.

"We're getting to an age where we're that bit more experienced and we want to win. We want to win everything we do. We've just got to try to do that.

"When you have a team that knows each other for that long, you know how each other play on the pitch and off the pitch, you know how to keep everyone up for it and everyone honest. That's what we've got. Hopefully, we can just continue that - playing hard, training hard. So far, so good."

The forward also shared his thoughts on the team's delayed stadium project and their failure to buy more players during the transfer window.

"Everyone just needs to be calm," he advised. "As the gaffer said the other day, the stadium is a huge project - it isn't going to happen overnight. We wanted it to happen in a year, which would have been amazing but it might be a little longer.

"With the transfer window, we're not going to buy players for the sake of it. We're only going to buy players to strengthen. Obviously, in this market, they didn't think that was an option.

"We've got a great squad, we've kept a lot of our top players, which is important. We've been playing now for a few years together and that's the understanding you need."