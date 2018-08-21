Mauricio Pochettino Asks for Patience From Serge Aurier After Ivorian Sees Reduction in Game Time

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has asked for patience from fullback Serge Aurier, as Kieran Trippier was reinstalled to the starting eleven against Fulham.

Spending most of last year's Premier League campaign warming the bench, the Ivorian will hope to see an upsurge in his total minutes played this season.

I’m not at all surprised by rumours that Aurier was heading out of Tottenham during the transfer window. Defensively he’s more old Tottenham than Pochettino’s Tottenham. #coys — Barry (@thfc_cockerel) August 14, 2018

Tottenham Blog reports that Spurs' boss will likely continue with his English representative on the right side of defence against Manchester United on Monday. Scoring an important free-kick to break the 1-1 deadlock versus the Cottagers, Trippier has seemingly carried on his spectacular World Cup form.

Quite probably back-up to his positional competition once again this term, Aurier will hope he can make a large impact in either cup tournaments or games that require fitness rotation.

Football London highlight Pochettino's conflict with Tottenham's defensive flanks, as such a wealth of talent can see quality players out of the team for considerable periods: "It’s not easy but I said before, it’s difficult because at full-back we have young players, but yes, sometimes you need to take decisions and I am happy with the squad," Pochettino said.

“We feel to perform and keep the same level you need players that need to wait for their opportunity.

“There are a lot of games to play and the Premier League is so competitive, injuries, tiredness, if you compete in the Champions League and cups, I think international games too it’s important to have a competitive squad.”