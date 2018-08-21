Out of Favour Tottenham Forward Vincent Janssen Set for Rehabilitation After Minor Foot Surgery

August 21, 2018

Tottenham have revealed that forward Vincent Janssen is recovering at the club following a successful surgical procedure.

The Dutchman, who spent last season on loan in Turkey with Fenerbahce, has undergone a minor foot operation but Tottenham haven't given a timeframe for his return to action.

"Vincent Janssen has undergone minor foot surgery," the club tweeted on Tuesday. "He will now go through a period of recovery and rehabilitation overseen by our medical staff."

Fenerbahce are reported as being keen on taking the forward back, this time on a permanent deal, while Spurs were believed to be trying to find him another club. 

The news regarding his surgery seems to suggest that he could have been carrying the injury for a while, and that would explain why he's been in London with the club all summer despite their interest in offloading him.

It's quite clear that Mauricio Pochettino has no plans to use Janssen this season, given that the player wasn't even handed a shirt number. If he can't secure a move before the end of the month, it's likely he will go until January frozen out of the squad, whether he's able to play or not.

Janssen got his chance for Spurs during the 2016/17 season when Harry Kane was out injured but couldn't capitalise, only scoring six goals in 35 appearances in all competitions.

