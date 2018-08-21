Report Claims Barcelona Unwilling to Spend More Than €50m on PSG Midfielder Adrien Rabiot

Barcelona are reportedly unwilling to spend more than €50m on Paris Saint-Germain and France midfielder Adrien Rabiot, and will attempt to lower that asking fee if negotiations go well.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Rabiot is still the La Liga champions' primary transfer target before the window closes in Spain at the end of the month, despite Barça recently signing Chile star Arturo Vidal from Bayern.

While Barcelona already have plenty of talented midfielders in Vidal, Ivan Rakitic and Sergio Busquets, signing Rabiot would give the Catalan side significant strength in depth in a summer where they also brought in Malcom, Arthur Melo and Clement Lenglet.

TF-Images/GettyImages

New AC Milan director Leonardo Araújo is reportedly eager for I Rossoneri to make a play for Rabiot in 2019, but the lack of Champions League football for the Serie A giants at San Siro may make it difficult to sign the 23-year-old.





PSG may be forced into selling one of their players in order to facilitate a move for either Atletico Madrid left back Filipe Luis or Bayern Munich defender Juan Bernat, with a deal of €14m plus variables reportedly agreed for the latter on Monday.

Rabiot could join Barcelona on a free transfer in 2019 once his contract expires but he would likely demand a higher wage and a healthy signing bonus.

David Ramos/GettyImages

Barcelona got their La Liga campaign off to the perfect start on Saturday as they beat Alaves 3-0, with two goals from Lionel Messi and Philippe Coutinho's strike earning all three points at the Nou Camp.