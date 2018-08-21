Stoke City Boss Gary Rowett Plots Bid for Brentford Midfielder With Loan-to-Buy Deal Likely

After a poor opening to this season's Championship campaign, new Stoke City manager Gary Rowett is hoping to secure some late moves.

One of his targets is Brentford man Ryan Woods. Looking to immediately bounce back from last year's Premier League relegation, the Potters are wanting increased squad depth due to a hectic fixture list.

Steve Bardens/GettyImages

The Telegraph report that a deal for Woods would originally start off as an initial loan, with a £6.5m fee agreed for the permanent transfer in January.

At 24-years-old, the ex-League Two Player of the Year has stepped up to the plate with the Bees since his 2015 move, attracting eyes from many a suitor.

If Brentford accept stoke’s bid and Ryan Woods goes there then surely there’s no way back for the owners? It would be Joe Allen all over again. Need to be serious protests tomorrow night during the breaks in play!! #JenkinsOut — Daniel John (@Daniel_John08) August 20, 2018

Gaining a reputation as a real creative playmaker, the Norton Canes-born midfielder has a sizeable price tag on his head. However, it seems Stoke are more than willing to stump up the cash for his services.

Facing Wigan at the bet365 Stadium on Tuesday, it is doubtful a deal will be struck before Stoke's next opportunity to put points on the board.

Commenting on his side's disappointing start, the Telegraph reports Rowett as saying: "I think what you have to do when you haven't performed to the level you want is to take the positives and build on them.

"I think we have made small improvements, not as quickly as we would like, but we are improving. We are fighting more and attacking with more intensity."