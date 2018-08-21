Tottenham Star Lucas Moura Believes His Side Can Challenge Liverpool & Manchester City for the Title

By 90Min
August 21, 2018

Tottenham Hotspur's Lucas Moura believes his side can challenge Manchester City and Liverpool for the Premier League title this season. 

In an interview with ESPN Brasil (via Sports Witness), the former Paris Saint-Germain man, who scored his first goal for Spurs in the 3-1 win over Fulham, feels that Mauricio Pochettino can lead his charges to Premier League glory. 

With Liverpool, City and Spurs all having won their first two games, Lucas sees no reason why his teammates can't keep up with the pair throughout the season. 

The 26-year-old said: "I believe so. We are a very strong team.

"In the last two seasons we were always in the first places, qualifying for the Champions League. I think the important thing is that nobody left.

"I think we still have a very strong team, well intertwined, that’s very important, too. We have full conditions to fight at the top of the table."

The Brazilian international struggled to find his feet in north London after swapping the Parc des Princes for Wembley in the January transfer window, making 11 appearances without scoring a goal. 

However, in the absence of Heung-min Son, who is currently away with South Korea at the Asian Games, the former Sao Paulo star is keen to take his opprtunity. 

Tottenham's number 27 added: "I have to take advantage of the opportunities that show up. It’s my first season from the start here with Tottenham.

Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

"I tried to work hard and strong in the pre-season to get started, and the opportunities are there.

"I have to take it. I will work hard, I will do my utmost to be able to help the team, to gain my spot in the team."

Lucas gets another chance to impress the Spurs fans when Tottenham take on Manchester United at Old Trafford this Monday night. 

