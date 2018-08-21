Wolves Defender Reveals What Leicester's Jamie Vardy Told Him After Red Card for Reckless Challenge

By 90Min
August 21, 2018

Matt Doherty has revealed that Jamie Vardy immediately found him to apologise for his red card challenge during Wolves' 2-0 defeat to Leicester on Saturday.

Vardy's challenge came midway through the second half after what had been a fairly well tempered affair up until that point. 

The England international lost control of the ball before recklessly lunging into a tackle with Doherty, leaving his boot in on the 26-year-old's leg and nearly breaking it in the process.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Both players had to leave the pitch as a result of the challenge, with Vardy being dismissed by referee Mike Dean and Doherty hobbling off.

In an interview with the Express & Star, Doherty revealed what Vardy did immediately after the match.


He said: "Jamie knocked in [on the dressing room] and asked if everything was all right. There’s no hard feelings. He’s apologised so that’s the end of that.”

There were some concerns that the injury the wing back suffered was a serious one, but he went on to alleviate those concerns.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

“It’s fine, I’ve just got stud marks down the inside of my leg. But my leg wasn’t planted, which is beneficial. 

"It could have been worse if my leg was planted. I could see it coming so I rode with it."

Doherty was a vital part of the side that won the Championship last season and his role in the side seems to be just as important this time around, having started both of Wolves' matches so far.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

Keeping him fit will be crucial if Wolves are to start enjoying some success this season, so the news that he is ready to face Manchester City on Saturday is certainly a welcome one.

Leicester on the other hand will have to cope without their striker during their trip to Southampton as he serves a three-match ban.

